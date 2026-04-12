Why You Should Say Yes More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A huge struggle for most people is a fear of change and unfamiliarity. Being unsure of where one decision might lead you is totally normal — but not always helpful when it comes down to it. The easiest option anyone can pick is to just stick to their comfort zone and refrain from going too far outside of it. Saying yes to more opportunities can allow you to explore new parts of yourself and who you want to become. Even in times when you do not want to, you never know when saying yes might lead to so many wonderful surprises.

To be honest, I feel like a huge hypocrite writing about saying yes to more things in life. In the past, I have also allowed myself to stay so confined in my safe space. Eventually, I realized how much of life I was truly missing. I was always a huge homebody and never really tried new hobbies. I stuck to the same schedules and never really felt like I let myself go out and live in the moment or be “worry-free.” It is so common to feel scared of opening yourself up to new things, especially in college, when everything is so new when you first step on campus. Having to swallow the pill that you also have to seek change was rough to say the least, but it makes the entire experience of that change immensely worth it.

The feeling of embarrassment is inevitable, so I think collectively as a society we need to learn to embrace it rather than run from it. Is it fun to be by yourself, showing up to a random club meeting where everyone is already friends? Not at all. But, I firmly believe it is exposure like this that helps us grow into a more confident, strong and self-loving version of ourselves. You begin to learn what things work for you and what doesn’t, which is imperative to searching for who you are and what you enjoy. Say yes to going to the new club meeting you’ve been wanting to try, because you never know what friendships and lessons can grow from it.

In time, you begin to realize or deeply feel the regret of wishing you had said yes to something. It is natural to feel regret, and it teaches us the importance of opening ourselves up to the potential we do have. Think of a time where you let your anxiousness, sadness or anger get in the way of a decision you made. When our feelings are heightened, it is completely understandable that we might act closed off. Past experiences and the way we have been treated can also lead us to isolate ourselves from experiencing anything similar again. Being accustomed to this lifestyle will only make it more difficult to move forward with your life.

So are you going to finally agree to that new job that makes you nervous, pick up that hobby that seems too difficult to do or go on a date for the first time since a breakup? One-hundred percent yes! No one expects you to fully enjoy it or for anything to work out, but breaking out of old habits can help you create new and healthier ones for when those opportunities start to work out. And who knows, you might surprise yourself with which yes’ do have a positive outcome. I will say, the best opportunities and things in life come when you aren’t searching for them, so always stay open-minded to anything that crosses your path.

The beauty in uncertainty is that it can be scary to venture onto a new path, but there can be so much light and happiness that comes from it. Saying yes may be uncomfortable and uneasy, but growth never is. The next time something comes your way, don’t hesitate with your answer, because it can lead to something bigger than you thought.