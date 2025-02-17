Why Kurtis Conner is the perfect husband and you should never settle

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Since it’s the season of love, it can feel discouraging to be single right now. Friends and exes are all in love and you forget if you’ve ever truly been in love. My very beautiful girlfriends were all having a rough Valentine’s Day and I thought “how can that be?” It’s crazy how such kind, luminous souls feel unloved based on the appearance of other people’s relationships. I reminded them that men are not living up to our standards, not the other way around. Men claim women have too high of standards yet don’t grasp that it’s directly caused by other men. Having this viewpoint allows a new outlook on relationships and if people you know have just settled or if they have met their perfect person, their Kurtis Conner. I don’t know about you but I’d rather be single than have a less than perfect man in my life.

For background information, my ideal type, like many others, is a feminist man with a stache who dresses cool. It’s funny how simple it is yet I still cannot find a man who meets this criteria. That being said, Kurtis Conner has single-handedly restored my faith in men.

Kurtis Conner is a YouTuber who makes commentary videos on several different topics, lots of those being men doing bad things. He actively speaks out against the problem women have with toxic masculinity that is still prevalent today. Some of my favorite videos where he does this are “Grooms Ruining Their Own Weddings“, “These Are the Worst Guys Ever“, “These ‘Alpha Males’ Were Banned From TikTok” and “TikTok Interviews are Insufferable.” Conner doesn’t do this just to gain the likeness of women, his takes are clearly genuine reactions that come from a place of being a feminist.

As for the stache and dressing cool requirement, he covers that. He has lots of cool tattoos and curly brown hair as well. Kurtis Conner is the most beautiful man alive, you can argue with the wall. He is also not very tall (another thing men claim women only care about). I get flustered watching his videos sometimes because I have such a crush on him. Anytime I’m thinking about settling for a mediocre man, I just watch his videos and I am back to girlbossing.

Not only is Kurtis a huge feminist and hot, but he’s also very funny. He’s a stand-up comedian who makes silly, raunchy jokes but never in a dark humor way that lots of male comedians do. Conner has also spoken about how rough it is to watch a comedian’s set who claims their humor to be dark and edgy. Those jokes often make fun of certain minority groups for a quick laugh. Conner is able to make his comedy shows edgy but nobody gets hurt.

Unfortunately for us all, he does have a wife. Her name is Jenna Allard and she is obviously very beautiful and Conner won’t hesitate to let her and his audience know that. They got married twice: that’s how much they love each other. Conner talks about his beautiful wife in almost every video he makes. He comments on every one of her Instagram posts saying things like, “LOVE U FOREVER AND EVER AND ALWAYS“, “wish I could relive this day over and over for the rest of time (heart emojis) I love you so much” and “I love you more than anything!!!” Conner and Allard post each other for every holiday too. Get a man like Kurtis Conner who loves to show you off and is not embarrassed to comment lovey-dovey things.

At the end of the day, we all just want someone who stands for women’s rights yet also does chivalrous things, someone who genuinely loves women. We also just want someone to make us laugh and feel beautiful. Never settle for anything less than Kurtis Conner.