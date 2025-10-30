This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year when you’re starting to narrow down your potential college list and (hopefully) find your home for the next four years. And if you were anything like me – absolutely terrified of making the wrong decision – I totally get it. With so many options, predicting where you will truly thrive can feel very overwhelming.

When most people think of fashion school, they think of a small artsy campus in New York City or Los Angeles. Columbia, Missouri, is probably not the first thing to come to mind. So how did I end up here? Let’s get into why I chose Mizzou as a fashion major.

Original photo by Jordan Thornsberry

1. The Program

Mizzou’s Textile and Apparel Management (TAM) program is impressive in itself. It is ranked as one of the best programs of its kind. Located in the College of Arts and Sciences, Mizzou TAM prepares students for a large variety of careers, including merchandising, sourcing, buying, product development, technical design, retail operations and e-retailing. The program’s curriculum consists of leadership, global supply chain, sustainability, creativity, innovation and technology.

Throughout the program, students learn the skills needed to be a top candidate for fashion industry positions through coursework, internships, leadership conferences, field study experiences and student organizations. Mizzou TAM lets students explore the ins and outs of fashion through both art and science.

TAM offers two degree emphases:

Apparel Retailing and Digital Merchandising (ARDM)

The ARDM emphasis prepares students with knowledge of brick-and-mortar and digital retailing and highlights apparel merchandising. This emphasis gets students ready for careers in merchandising, planning, buying, allocation, retail management and e-retailing.

Apparel Product Development (APD)

The APD emphasis prepares students with knowledge of the product development and apparel design process, all the way from conception to consumer. This emphasis gets students ready for careers in creative and technical design, product development and sourcing.

I’m pursuing a dual emphasis in both ARDM and APD, which will allow me to explore the full spectrum of fashion. I feel this will better prepare me to understand all sides of the fashion industry, no matter what role I end up in. Additionally, I’m completing a business minor and a digital merchandising certificate, which I believe will open even more opportunities for me in the fashion world.

2. The Faculty

With an already impressive program, the faculty only adds to that reputation. Mizzou TAM has award-winning, internationally recognized faculty. The faculty conducts research in many areas of the industry, including trade, consumer behavior, economics, history, socio-cultural studies, product development and management, marketing, retail management, merchandising and environmental issues.

3. Alumni

Where is Mizzou TAM going to take you? In my opinion, the possibilities are endless. But if you’re looking for proof, just take a look at Mizzou TAM alumni.

After graduation, TAM students have gone on to become stylists for Nordstrom, buyers for Alexander McQueen and INTERMIX, product developers for Jason Wu at Hugo Boss and Kohl’s and even a Footwear Developer at Nike. Mizzou TAM graduates are working in design, retail management, social media, merchandising and product development all over the country and even internationally. And honestly, this is just scratching the surface. Mizzou TAM provides so many opportunities to take you where you want to go.

4. Location

The location of my school was a pretty important factor for me. As much as I’d love to wake up in a major fashion capital like New York City, I think Columbia is the perfect fit for me at this time in my life. I grew up in rural northern Missouri, in a town of just under 1,300 people, so moving to Columbia was quite an adjustment. Columbia feels like the perfect stepping stone. As a city girl at heart, Columbia is helping me get used to a more urban environment, especially since my future career will likely take me to opportunities in major cities. I love that Mizzou’s campus is right downtown in such a quaint, lively area filled with cute shops and local charm. Plus, being directly in between Kansas City and St. Louis means I can get my city fix anytime I want, whether that’s for a weekend trip, a concert or just some big-city inspiration. I have my whole life ahead of me to travel and explore the fast-paced fashion world, and for now, staying in my home state (and getting that in-state tuition) feels just right.

5. Vogue

When Vogue says something, we all listen. That’s just the way the fashion world works, right? In May of 2024, Vogue released an article named “The Best Fashion Schools For Design, Marketing, and More.” And guess who made that list? The University of Missouri. Vogue highlights Mizzou’s Textile and Apparel Management program by sharing how it prepares students for careers in product development, merchandising, sourcing, marketing and more. Vogue also mentions how the University of Missouri is known for its prestigious journalism programs, making it a great option for those looking to pursue fashion media by pairing their TAM degree with a journalism or strategic communications minor.

I couldn’t be happier with my decision to attend Mizzou. This program is all I could’ve ever wanted and more. The program, the faculty and the alumni are so impressive and notable. The location, smaller class sizes, job placement rate, high-tech classrooms, internships, New York City trip, study abroad programs and the Missouri Historic Costume and Textile Collection are bonus features that show just how great this program truly is.

Then Vogue confirming it all? That’s the cherry on top. I truly believe I’m getting one of the best fashion school experiences, if not better, than others at solely fashion-focused schools. I’m not only proud to be a Tiger, but I am proud to be a Mizzou Textile and Apparel Management student. I can’t wait to see where this program takes me.