Who Are The Crane Wives?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Established in 2010, The Crane Wives are an indie-folk band that leans into rock and roll and is the epitome of authenticity. Although a more niche band, they have an extensive fan base, with 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The band started as an acoustic duo between vocalists Emilee Petersmark and Kate Pillsbury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before expanding into the four-person band that they are now. Petersmark and Pillsbury have phenomenal voices that really add to the emotion found in their songs.

They sing of love and loss, as well as the intensity of life. Not one song sounds the same; each has its own unique beat and rhythm. Their bassist, Ben Zito, and drummer, Dan Rickabus, create a wonderful dynamic with the vocals, blending everything together for a uniquely modern sound.

The band doesn’t sound like they are from one particular era or another. They truly have their own special sound that draws so many of their listeners to them.

If anyone asks me my top five artists, The Crane Wives always hold a place. I have been listening to them since I was 15, and I have loved watching them grow as artists and releasing new and experimental music that always hits the mark for me.

I recently went to one of their concerts here in Columbia with my sister, and it was an amazing experience. Their stage presence is electric. They jump around the stage, kick the air and their passion for music is very apparent.

Layla Cox



They had a well-planned set list, combining their more famous songs with older ones to cater to their long-time fans. They incorporated funny stories and tidbits about their tour between songs to keep the audience engaged, which was highly effective. The venue, The Blue Note, was the perfect place for them. Their vocals echoed gorgeously along the high walls, and the lights washed the place in a purple-blue hue.

Something I particularly love about them is that their songs aren’t always straightforward. They sing through beautiful prose and metaphors, with the message hidden behind flowery lyrics. It makes you think about the music, and they tell whole stories through these allegories.

One good example of this is their song, “Black Hole Fantasy.” The band tells an entire story about a woman feeling lost and burnt out in her life as she yearns for someone to love. She imagines another version of herself that is confident and has “a spark in her eyes that I don’t have.” These tales feel otherworldly and very folksy.

Some of my other favorite songs include “The Garden,” “Easier” and “Never Love an Anchor.” They have a good mix of slower, sultry melodies and air-guitar-worthy riffs. They have such a vast discography and there is truly something for everyone.

They are not everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re looking for a new band to listen to, I highly recommend The Crane Wives. With a good blend of folk and rock, they make a good addition to anyone’s playlist.