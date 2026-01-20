Whitney Leavitt has joined Broadway; here’s everything you need to know:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” has come and gone, and with it, a lot of drama. And a major topic of discussion is Whitney Leavitt.

From motherhood to mean girl behavior, to “Dancing with the Stars,” to now Broadway, Leavitt has been a topic of discussion for years. For those of us who haven’t heard about her until recently, here’s a breakdown of what you need to know about her before she starts the next step in her career.

‘MomTok’

Starting in 2020 — because what didn’t start in 2020? — MomTok quickly rose to popularity. Beginning on TikTok with influencers like Taylor Frankie Paul and Miranda McWhorter, MomTok started as moms dancing and having fun while also sharing the ups and downs of parenthood.

Then, like anything good on the internet, came the scandal. In 2022, rumors were circulated about some of the original moms of MomTok. “Swinging” rumors were being discussed all over TikTok and Reddit. Taylor Frankie Paul then addressed those rumors, stating that yes, they were true and that “No one is innocent.”

MomTok blew up after that, and not in a good way. Scathing comments and videos were being made all over the internet, and as these moms’ lives were being dissected, an idea was formed.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Because what doesn’t scream good TV like a show about Mormon women who just had their lives blown up? But boy was the audience sat. If there is one thing to be learned about reality TV, it’s that it’s not good if it isn’t incredibly messy in the first 10 minutes.

There are currently three seasons out with a fourth on the way. And now I am good, but I’m not summarizing-everything-that’s-happened-with-these-women good. But here’s the overlaying factor one needs to know to understand anything else I am about to discuss: Whitney Leavitt loves to play a good villain.

Why Whitney?

Like any good show, a story needs a villain. And in Secret Lives, there are a few. But one mom who persists in being on the outside and stirring the pot is Leavitt. And while not all she has done is justifiable, I won’t deny that that woman makes good TV.

The tears, the showmanship and the destruction of friendships will have you yelling at your TV, and that’s why it is such a successful show. Roll your eyes all you want, but you have heard of this show at least once or twice, no matter what side of the internet you are on.

But why has Leavitt been such a huge topic of discussion if she is so terrible? Honestly, because she’s good at what she does. She knows how to put on a show, and because of that, she’s had some pretty incredible opportunities.

‘Dancing with the Stars’

If you haven’t had your fill of Leavitt on reality TV, then “Dancing with the Stars” should be next on your list. During season three of Secret Lives, it was revealed that one of the cast members would be given the opportunity to dance on the show. So with that, the game was on.

For many of the girls on the show, this was a lifelong dream, so auditions were tense. And on the season two reunion, the person picked was revealed, but with a twist. Two of the cast will be going: Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.

The two went on to be pretty successful on the show. Affleck and her partner, Jan Ravnik, placed ninth and Leavitt and her partner, Mark Ballas, in sixth. Soon after the finale of the season, the third season of Secret Lives was released, and Leavitt announced the next step in her career on her social media.

Mormons Take on Broadway (again)

At the beginning of December, Leavitt announced via an Instagram story that she would be making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.” The post was met with support from her castmates on Secret Lives.

Leavitt is to debut on Feb. 2, fulfilling another lifelong dream of hers.