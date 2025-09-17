Which Horror Final Girl Are You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the world of horror movies, “Final Girls” are the definition of iconic. They’re the last ones standing, the heroes who face the monsters and the ones the audience finds themselves rooting for until the credits roll. Whether she’s fighting back with a chainsaw or outsmarting a masked killer, each Final Girl brings her own unique aura to the story.

If you, like many others, have ever wondered which Final Girl you’d vibe with the most, this guide will help you figure it out. So grab your pumpkin spice, lock the doors (just in case) and let’s dive in!

Laurie is the OG Final Girl. She’s smart, cautious and caring. She’s the kind of girl who notices red flags before anyone else and always has a plan.

You might be Laurie if:

You’re the responsible “mom friend.”

You’re the first to suggest leaving the function if the vibes are off.

You’ve got a sharp wit and a protective heart.

Your horror movie strategy: Stay calm, smart and outlast everyone.

Sidney has been through it all. Fake friends, serial killers and family drama you wouldn’t believe. She’s the definition of strength and survival.

You might be Sidney if:

You’ve been knocked down, but you always come back better.

You’re cautious, but not afraid to face problems head-on.

You’re intelligent, but you have some trust issues.

Your horror movie strategy: Outsmart the villain and take control of your story.

Nancy is just your average teen, but in the face of adversity, she quickly proves that she’s not someone to be messed with. She’s resourceful and refuses to let her fears control her, even if she’s literally battling nightmares.

You might be Nancy if:

You think outside of the box.

You thrive under pressure despite being underestimated.

You’re fiercely loyal to your friends and those you care about.

Your horror movie strategy: Turn your fears into fuel.

Erin is someone you don’t want to mess with. While everyone else is panicking, she’s setting traps and going into full survival mode.

You might be Erin if:

You stay calm in chaos.

You have qualities people don’t expect.

You’re not afraid to fight back.

Your horror movie strategy: Out-hunt the hunter.

Tree doesn’t start out as your typical Final Girl. She’s selfish and sarcastic, but through sheer will (and an insane amount of trial and error), she has huge character development and grows into a fierce survivor.

You might be Tree if:

You’ve had a major glow-up in the past few years.

You’re stubborn, but in the best way possible.

You find humor in the chaos.

Your horror movie strategy: Adapt, evolve and keep coming back stronger.

So, which one are you?

Whether you’re a Laurie keeping your friends safe, a Sidney rising from the ashes, a Nancy with clever tricks, an Erin ready to go into full action hero mode or a Tree learning and growing through every challenge, one thing is for sure: Final Girls are so cool.

This spooky season, embrace your Final Girl energy. In the horror movie of life, you’ve got what it takes to make it to the end credits.