What’s so great about “Sex and the City”?

For decades now, we have all been entranced by the stilettos, designer clothes and the adoring friendships of “Sex and the City.” How is it that a show that ended 20 years ago can still be relevant today?

For one, the clothes. Carrie Bradshaw’s impeccable taste, that’s shown throughout its six-season run, transcends time. From Manolo Blahnik heels to Vivienne Westwood dresses, we’ve all wanted her wardrobe. Each episode brings an exciting new array of outfits and unusual relationship situations that Carrie and her friends find themselves in. Carrie isn’t alone in her fashion expenditures, with Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte all indulging in their own. Some of their most memorable outfits include Carrie’s floral Richard Tyler dress from season three, episode 18 and Samantha’s monochrome blue outfit from season five, episode one.

Viewers can also find some unusual relationship advice. With Carrie writing her own column about sex and relationships, fans can take something away from each episode. I find myself trying to implement some of the lessons from “SATC” into my life from time to time. Viewers of all ages can relate to most of the topics in “Sex and the City,” which is why it can be relevant for so long, and to many different generations. The main themes that were pertinent in 1998 can still be applied to our world in 2024, which is what’s so great about the show.

At its very core, “Sex and the City” is truly about friendship. Through all of the relationships, fashion and conflict the main characters have in the show, they always find themselves running back to their friends, which is relatable and admirable to anyone. The empowerment viewers, and especially women, can find in this show is what has made it successful for so long.

With its sequel movies and a new spin-off show “And Just Like That,” the franchise has yet to lose its traction. Creating a show that is popular during its release is one thing, but making one that is just as popular 20 years later is another. And “Sex and the City” has done just that.