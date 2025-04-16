What to Know About Boycotting and Why it’s Important

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with the current administration and want to know how you can help, and how you can help now, there’s an answer. Boycotting! It sounds overwhelming but it doesn’t have to be. Here’s what you need to know and where to start.

1. It’s effective

Maybe you’re thinking, can I, one person, make a difference? Is there a point in my efforts? The quick answer is YES. You do make a difference! Boycotting works and this is backed by historical evidence. For example, the Montgomery Bus Boycotts were effective in achieving the integration of buses in 1956. In 1963, the Black population protested the Bristol Omnibus Company to push them into hiring Black employees, and it worked. These are only two examples out of many. If everyone thinks that they can’t make an impact, then social change won’t be achieved. People like you, can make a difference when coming together.

2. Every dollar you spend is a vote

Who you choose to give your money to matters. The U.S. has cultivated an excessive capitalist culture that thrives off your spending habits. This has been spurred forward in recent years due to social media and increasing accessibility to online products that offer speedy shipping. Consumption is the backbone of our culture, so let’s surprise the system and not fall into the plan for us to be defined as consumers. Let’s break out of that mold! Withholding from economic engagement is one of the most powerful tools you have as a citizen right now. Refuse to give your money to those in power.

3. What companies to begin boycotting

A good general tip would be to check every business before you shop. It only takes a minute to do a quick Google search and check if that company has rolled back their DEI policies. A quick list of some places to avoid would be Amazon, McDonalds, Walmart, Target and CVS.

4. So…where can I shop?

Begin by thinking outside of the box! First, stop and ask yourself, do I need or want this? If it’s a need, then move forward in the process. Next, look for alternatives to where you’d traditionally turn to make your purchase. Ask yourself if this item can be borrowed from a friend or traded for something else. Check out secondhand shops, thrift stores, consignment stores, garage sales and Facebook Marketplace. There are so many alternatives if you take the effort to dig a little deeper. If you must buy it new, shop at small businesses and shop local!

When in doubt, check before you shop. Recruit your friends and do it together. Things are easier when you’re surrounded by a like-minded community to hold you accountable. A quote by the Greek poet Homer says “If something’s hard then it’s worth doing.” It is difficult to change your habits, but it’s rewarding. Let’s do this together!