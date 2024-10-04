What in the World is a Shot Book Party and How do I do it?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

21: the age almost every college student dreams of. When the day finally comes, you’re going to want to celebrate the right way. For college girls, a shot book party might just be the way to do it.

A Midwest Ritual

Believe it or not, shot book parties aren’t a new development; they’ve been around for years. Shot book parties first gained popularity in the Greek Life scene during the early 2010s as a way to document your first night of legal drinking. The original shot book required 21 pages—one for each shot. By the end of the night you were expected to have all 21 pages filled and each shot consumed. To log this, each page had the acronym SPTX:

S: the type of shot to take

P: a picture of you at the time of the shot

T: the time you took the shot

X: the signature of the friend who made the page and shot for you

Don’t be fooled, this is not the modern day shot book. The original shot book encourages dangerous drinking behaviors and raises concerns about negative drinking culture in college and Greek Life. Safety comes first, don’t compromise a good time trying to drink until you drop.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).

The New and Improved Shot Book: Where to Begin?

Today, shot books are less focused on how many shots you can take, but the memories you’ve already made in the past 21 years. It’s the perfect group gift and an excuse to make a personalized scrapbook for your friend. What better way to give them cheers on their big birthday than through an album of pictures and kind words from some of your best friends.

Typically, you’ll want to find a friend or two who are willing to organize the party and collect pages for your book. The shot book experience is more fun when it’s a surprise; let them handle the execution all the way up until they present the book to you at your party.

Of course, these books are not a one size fits all ordeal. The overall vision is in the hands of the birthday girl. You may choose to have a specialty drink or shot for your party or ask friends to include their favorite drinks in their pages for you. The world is your oyster!

What to Include in a Shot Book Page

Need help getting your creative juices flowing? Here’s some of the best things you can include in your shot book page:

Picture(s) of you and the birthday celebrant

A kind note or letter

A specific memory of you and the birthday celebrant

Cheeky puns wishing them a happy birthday

A recipe for your favorite shot

Scrapbook style decoration and stickers

No matter how you choose to layout your book, the modern and revised shot book party is sure to be a hit in celebrating you and your friends’ 21st birthdays. Here’s to the memories you’ve already made and the many more to come!