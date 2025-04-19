The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there is one thing about me, it’s that I am meant to be in New York. I need to be surrounded by bright lights, busy people, food and fashion. I need to live out my Carrie Bradshaw early 2000s journalist in New York rom-com dreams.

OK, that is a lot, I know, but if there is one thing I have known since fifth grade, it is that New York is my dream. There is one small detail though – I’ve actually never been. The opportunity of traveling to New York has never come to me, until now. I am finally going to New York with the University of Missouri’s Magazine Club!

Since this is my first time going, it’s obviously going to be a big deal. I have what I want to wear down to my socks. So, with this monumental occasion, I want to share with you all what I am bringing to live out my journalist dreams.

The carry-on

The carry-on is an important part of any trip. What will I need on the airplane? Will I need my AirPods? Probably. The book that has been sitting on my shelf waiting to be read for months? Umm… My laptop? Yeah, because I will for sure want to do work while I am traveling, right?

Here are my essentials:

Laptop: Just in case a spark of productivity creeps up into me.

Water bottle: I am not paying for a $17 bottle of water everywhere I go.

Drink mixes: OK, they have caffeine in them and I am a migraine girly who needs her caffeine.

CBD gummies, motion sickness medicine, Ibuprofen – you know, the works. Again, the migraine thing. I am also the mom friend.

Portfolio notebook: This is for all my note-taking needs. And drawing. And just to look put together and professional!

Resumes: We are visiting five different magazines including Elle, Vanity Fair and Glamour. I hope that I can leave my resume for when I finally move to New York and become a fashion journalist. Manifesting is key!

Checked luggage

The checked luggage is where we get into the nitty-gritty. Checked luggage is my saving grace. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve brought a really small carry-on luggage with me. That doesn’t fit sh*t! I am also a chronic over packer, but like, you never know if I’ll need the three different pairs of heels or an outfit change for every hour I’m there. And how much underwear do I need? Don’t even get me started.

Here are the main things I am bringing:

Green blazer: I thrifted this amazing spring-looking blazer a long time ago in St. Louis. She is perfectly oversized and amazing. I think it is part of a set, but I was thrifting at the bins, so I couldn’t find the pants (sad).

Zebra print dress: This dress gives mother in New York. She gives class. She is long, she is brown and white, she has a V-neck and quarter-length sleeves. She is the moment. I bought this dress when the Macy’s in St. Louis was going out of business. It was the best $5 ever.

White tennis shoes: Duh. I mean how do you go to New York without walking shoes? Not my first choice because I would so rather wear a heel but it’s fine!

Air styler: I just bought the Sutra air styler and the fact that it has a diffuser, curler, blowout brush and blow dryer all in one, I knew it would be easy to take with me.

Heels: I plan on bringing a white heel, a black heel and a pink heel with me to give a variety of options for my outfits. Like I said, you never know what you’ll need!

Dr. Scholl’s: Last but not least – maybe the most essential item of all. You know you are getting older when the first thing you ask for for Christmas is a good pair of Dr. Scholl’s inserts.

Is there anything else you would’ve brought? I cannot wait. New York, I am coming for you!