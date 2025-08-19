Ways to Sustainably Refresh Your Closet for This Fall Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s always tempting to buy new clothes, but the back-to-school season presents an even larger temptation. A new season and a fresh semester call for an updated wardrobe. I want to introduce a different approach… what if your current closet can be revamped without purchasing anything new? Sustainability concerns and a desire to save money have prompted me to find ways to repurpose and reuse what’s already in my closet, and I’ll share how you can do the same! Here are some tips.

Accessorize!

Jewelry, hats, headbands and makeup will immediately elevate or drastically change a look. Experiment with what you have and switch up your normal habits. I used to have certain jewelry I would wear with particular outfits, but I began trying different combinations and discovered that I love wearing obnoxiously large earrings with a casual outfit. It can be nerve-wracking to try something that’s out of your comfort zone, but it can also be rewarding. Either way, you’ll learn something about yourself regardless of whether you love or hate the new look.

Create new pairings!

Start making new combinations by mixing and matching! Pick your favorite top and see how it pairs with different pants, shorts or skirts. It can be difficult to know if an outfit works or not without trying it on. So try it on, then adjust! Put on some music and get creative. Ask yourself questions like “How many different tops would go with that skirt?” and “Can I wear these shoes to class?” Break out of the binary that’s been created for your clothes. Don’t save that dress for a special occasion! Find a way to make it work. Once I realized I could wear my floor-length skirts to class, I unlocked so many new outfit options.

Borrow!

If you have roommates or friends, this strategy works well. Borrowing, trading and swapping clothes with friends is fun and also free! I like to joke that my wardrobe expands threefold when my roommates and I are back together for the school year. We share and swap clothes almost daily. It’s a great way to try out new styles, save money and put sustainable fashion into practice.

Be an outfit repeater!

The idea that outfit repetition is bad is outdated and absurd. Why shouldn’t you rewear the top that fits perfectly and that you love? Wear what you love and then wear it again. Doing so creates your signature style and makes you that much cooler. When I think of certain people in my life, I see them wearing specific outfits and in my opinion, that is incredibly chic. It’s cool to care and it’s cool to repeat. Look back at photos from last fall and notice which outfits you loved. It’s easy to forget outfits, and seeing what you wore the previous fall can provide a refresher on what’s in your closet and outfits you can wear again.

In essence, I encourage you to look at your existing closet with fresh eyes. According to Lauren Bravo, the author of How To Break Up With Fast Fashion, we only utilize 10% of our closet. That means you have 90% of your closet to experiment with! Resist the temptation to buy new and instead incorporate circular fashion into your lifestyle. It can be challenging but incredibly rewarding.