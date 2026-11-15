This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Victoria’s Secret proved secrets are worth keeping, but genuinely — how did this secret not slip? Kylie Jenner debuted this year’s fantasy bra at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and there was not a single prediction in sight.

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place on Oct. 18, 2026, at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California, and the hype was bigger than ever. The first show ever took place in 1995 and continued to bring iconic looks and performances up until 2019, when the show was canceled. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show then took a six-year-long hiatus before finally returning in 2024; of course, people are excited for the show to be back in recent years.

In this year’s show, we saw the return of many veteran Victoria’s Secret Angels like Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Barbara Palvin and so many more. We also saw the return of some of our favorite runway models like Alex Consani and Anok Yai. Victoria’s Secret even debuted a brand new angel, Solange Omon, who won the “Angels Among Us” open casting call, securing an official Angel contract and IMG Models deal. But, there was one model no one was expecting.

Victoria’s Secret officially confirmed the return of the Fantasy Bra just days before the show. The Fantasy Bra is a multi-million-dollar bra designed out of precious metals, and we haven’t seen one in the show since 2018, when Elsa Hosk modeled a $1 million Atelier Swarovski diamond-embellished bra. So, with the confirmation of the bra’s return, the world just had to know who would receive the honor of modeling it down the runway. This honor is the ultimate milestone for a model’s career, so everyone assumed it would be a long-time Victoria’s Secret angel veteran who would get to debut this year’s fantasy bra, and oh did Victoria’s Secret surprise us!

During the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the time finally came to debut this year’s Fantasy Bra. Out came an unlit figure, who walked all the way down the catwalk to snippets of JADE’s “Angel of My Dreams.” At the end of the catwalk, the song started officially playing and the lights lit up -– the crowd was shocked. It was no one other than Kylie Jenner modeling a Jacob & Co. diamond-embellished bra. The bra itself was valued at $50 million and featured 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond centerpiece, making it the most expensive Fantasy Bra to exist.



It wasn’t only the Fantasy Bra’s debut, but it was also Jenner’s debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway. She has attended countless fashion weeks but has only walked six runway shows in her life. So what a surprise it was when she was chosen to debut in this year’s Fantasy Bra. But quite honestly, it was the best move on Victoria’s Secret’s part as Jenner’s global fame and cultural reach extend far beyond traditional fashion. With over 380 million followers on Instagram alone, there is no doubt about the impact she holds. And with that amount of reach and fame, I honestly can’t believe the secret didn’t slip out.

At the end of the day, Victoria’s Secret couldn’t have picked a better person to model this year’s Fantasy Bra. Jenner brought an element of surprise that made the moment even more iconic, proving the brand still knows how to create a moment that can get the entire world talking. With a $50 million bra, one of the biggest names in pop culture and a secret that was kept until the last second, Victoria’s Secret reminded us why we watch their show in the first place. Victoria’s Secret can really keep a secret, apparently.