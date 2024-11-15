Uber 101 – a girl’s guide for safely using Uber, Lyft and other rideshare apps

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

This past weekend, I received multiple “SOS” texts from a friend of mine while she was riding in an Uber on her way to a party. She said that her driver was making her feel uncomfortable, being overly friendly and making passes at her. She was in a dangerous situation with not many options. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon situation for women to be in.

Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft are a common part of college life. Many college students don’t have cars on campus and even if they do, there are many situations where it’s not safe for them to drive. In some scenarios, using rideshare apps is the safe choice.

Using these services may be scary at times, but there are things you can do to keep yourself safe even in an uncertain situation. Below, I have compiled a guide for keeping yourself safe while using rideshare apps that can make you feel more at ease when riding in an Uber or Lyft.

1. Share your location with a few trusted friends.

Communicate with your friends when you are getting into an Uber or Lyft so they know to keep an eye on your location. They can keep an eye on where you are, and if it seems like you are going off course from your destination, they can contact the authorities much quicker and safer than you can in that situation. Make sure to check back in with them once you arrive safely, and text them during the ride if anything suspicious happens.

2. Double check the car and driver.

Most rideshare apps will tell you the make and model of the car as well as the license plate number. Double check those details before getting in the car. Additionally, ask the driver who they are there for. Don’t say, “Are you here for ______?” Instead, ask “Who are you here for?” In crowded areas where many people are booking rides, scammers have claimed to be a driver when asked just to lure someone into their car.

3. Charge your phone before you get in the car.

If your phone dies while you’re in the car, you cut off all communication you have with your friends or the authorities. You are significantly safer with access to your phone. However, if your phone does die, iPhones are still findable on Find My Friends when dead, so your friends should still be able to track you.

4. Utilize the safety features within the rideshare app.

5. Call someone while you are in the car if you feel uncomfortable.

Being on the phone will accomplish two things. One, you can communicate with someone in real time about your ride and two, it will deter the driver from talking to you.

6. Keep a personal safety device on you.

I personally keep pepper spray on my keychain and take that with me anywhere I go. Many people I have talked to have argued that pepper spray won’t do much if they’re being attacked, and that may be true, but it’s not about what the pepper spray does or does not do; it’s about showing a potential attacker that you are not an easy target.

7. Trust your gut.

If you feel like you are in true danger, call 911. Our instincts usually know when we’re in trouble before our brains have time to fully assess a situation. If your gut is telling you something is wrong, listen to that. I have never regretted trusting my gut, but I have regretted not trusting it.

There are a lot of scary situations you can encounter in everyday life, but that shouldn’t stop you from living. Being prepared and taking the steps to make yourself feel safe will give you back the freedom to do things even if they could be dangerous.