Tune into the most iconic Thanksgiving episodes

Nothing puts me in the Thanksgiving mood like watching my favorite show’s holiday episodes! It is very common for TV shows to favor one specific holiday, and most seasons will include a special episode for said holiday. Here are some of the best and most iconic Thanksgiving episodes that will surely put you in the turkey mood!

To start off, I’m going to put you on one of the most iconic Thanksgiving episodes of all time. “Friends,” one of the most iconic shows of the ‘90s, has a Thanksgiving episode for nine out of its ten seasons. However, there are two specific episodes that come to mind.

“The One with the Football” is the season 3 Thanksgiving feature, and it’s full of funny, football and food. Additionally, “The One with All the Thanksgivings” is from season 5. If you’ve ever seen the hilarious photo of Courtney Cox with a turkey on her head, now you know where it’s from! Although these are just my personal favorite “Friends” Thanksgiving specials, all nine seasons have funny, classic and nostalgic episodes.

Every family’s favorite sitcom, “Modern Family,” has six different Thanksgiving specials. Between the Dunphy’s, Pritchett’s and Tucker’s, these episodes always have a lot going on.

My personal favorite of the “Modern Family” Thanksgiving episodes is from season 7. “Phil’s Sexy, Sexy House” is not only iconic but also hysterical. With seven people all trying to occupy this amazing house at once, you can imagine the terrible mix-ups.

Next up, we have every city girl’s favorite show: “Gossip Girl.” While the show includes a Thanksgiving episode in five out of its six seasons, nothing beats season 1.

“Blair Waldorf Must Pie” is not only one of the most well-known Thanksgiving episodes, but it is also arguably one of the best “Gossip Girl” episodes! Serena’s drunken disaster, Blair’s beautiful dress and Humphry’s classic Thanksgiving meal all lead to this being one of the best episodes for this November.

For those who like less drama and more dinner, tune into “Gilmore Girls.” While this show has only one Thanksgiving episode, it is a fan favorite.

“A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” is season 3, episode 9, and includes some of the most fun and classic scenes from the show. Hopping from Luke’s to Lane’s to Sookie’s and eventually to the Gilmore’s, Lorelai and Rory are seen prancing around Stars Hollow.

Another family favorite sitcom, “Full House,” has only one Thanksgiving episode. The show’s spinoff, called “Fuller House,” also included only one Thanksgiving episode.

In Typical “Full House” fashion, both episodes are full of love and heartfelt, funny moments between the families. “The Miracle of Thanksgiving” is in season 1 of “Full House,” and “A Fuller Thanksgiving” is in season 2 of “Fuller House.” Watching these episodes back to back is the sweetest thing —all of the girls grow up and create their own traditions and memories.

The last sitcom I recommend you check out is “Seinfeld” season 6, episode 8.

“The Mom & Pop Shop” is “Seinfeld’s” one and only Thanksgiving special, but it is so iconic that it’s the only one we needed. Parties, cars and dentistry keep these characters occupied in this hilarious episode that puts anyone into the Thanksgiving mood.

Although this isn’t from a TV show, how could we forget about “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” This episode is arguably one of the best and most nostalgic Charlie Brown episodes. I’ve always wanted to replicate their buttered toast, popcorn-pretzel-jellybean and strawberry milkshake dinner. It isn’t Thanksgiving without some Snoopy.

Thanksgiving is such a fun and classic time, and TV specials can make it feel even more nostalgic. I hope you get a chance to watch these iconic episodes that always leave me hungry for some turkey and pumpkin pie!