The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

To put it plainly, 2024 was an awesome year for movies. It looks like we might be finally getting back to the Hollywood gold standard after the COVID-19 pandemic and I. Am. Here. For. It! This year was jam-packed with visits to the movie theater, waiting to see what’s gonna be the new talk of the town before another blockbuster hits the screen. One thing I noticed, though, was that this year’s movies featured soundtracks that I couldn’t help but jam along to. As the year is winding down, I figured it was time for me to share the top five film soundtracks that got my toe tappin’ and my fingers snappin’ in the theater.

It’s important to note that licensed songs (songs that were not written for the movie but instead songs filmmakers acquired the rights to) are given more weight on this list than other tracks on a soundtrack. After all, I’m human, so my personal thoughts on the movies themselves come into play!

#5 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

If you’ve read my previous article, you’ll know how well I believe the 2024 sequel brought the Tim Burton magic back to life, almost 40 years later. One thing that made the sequel so awesome was its soundtrack, an homage to the time period in which the original film was released. One such example was the use of “Tragedy” by The Bee Gees, probably one of my all-time favorite ‘80s songs to ever exist, so, maybe that helps land this movie on the list. Not to be forgotten, however, is the inclusion of Richard Harris’ “MacArthur Park,” accompanied by a stunning lip sync performance from Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and more.

My favorite musical moment from this film, though, is a cover of Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O,” which is so lovingly remembered for its role in the original “Beetlejuice” (1988). This time around, the tune is performed by The Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir during the (*spoiler alert*) funeral of Lydia Deetz’s father, Charles. This version is slower, more heartfelt, but of course, true to franchise, silly in its own way. It’s even become a popular TikTok sound amongst users.

#4 Deadpool & Wolverine

Unfortunately, I’m not a member of the cult-like Deadpool fandom. I have to say Ryan Reynolds running around in a little red suit and saying the occasional raunchy one-liner doesn’t really do it for me…BUT, I will admit the “Deadpool & Wolverine” soundtrack did have some bangers! I would be remiss to not include it at least somewhere on this list. First of all, the sheer amount of licensed songs in this movie is something to behold; Marvel spared no expense on the music budget for this one! Tracks include “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC, “Glamorous” by Fergie, “You’re the One That I Want” performed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John and many, many more.

Interestingly, Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” isn’t included on the official soundtrack, though it appears in much of the film’s promotion. In fact, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy visited Madonna in person to ask for permission to use the ‘80s hit. The group showed her the movie scene in which they hoped to use the song, and Madonna agreed, even giving some notes as to how it could best be utilized! Now, you can hear both the Battle Royale Mix and Choir Version of “Like a Prayer” wherever you get your music, and you can read more about the licensing of the song here.

#3 Challengers

My absolute adoration for this movie (and for Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist) is probably a big reason why this one placed so high on the list, but nevertheless, it deserves to be featured. This was one of my favorite movies this year and I’m sure many other Gen-Zers’ would say the same. Infamous for its star-studded cast, stunning visuals and less-than-conventional romance, the film’s soundtrack is a hidden, though integral, part of what makes “Challengers” just so cool.

The soundtrack was composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who both worked on “Bones and All” (2022) with director Luca Guadagnino. According to Ross, Guadagnino proposed the second project to the two by emailing, “Do you want to be on my next film? It’s going to be super sexy.” And that the movie is! Though there are no lyrical pieces, the overall soundtrack has a high energy vibe that perfectly correlates with the competitive tennis world that Tashi, Patrick and Art reside in. Combine that with some of the more unique shots that Guadagnino utilizes (you know that tennis ball scene), and you’ve got the perfect blockbuster that definitely made waves online.

P.S. My lasting obsession with “Challengers” TikTok edits has absolutely nothing to do with the movie’s ranking on this list…

#2 Twisters

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell were not the power duo I thought we needed, but it turns out I was horribly, horribly wrong. Something about Edgar-Jones’ less than perfect country accent and Powell’s gorgeous capybara face creates the perfect pairing for a revamping of an old classic. My mom and I dashed to theaters to see the sequel to “Twister” (1996), and we were by no means disappointed. Shockingly, 2024 was a good year for sequels and “Twisters” is a valuable addition to that list.

Usually I’m not a big country person, but something about this soundtrack just does it for me. The official soundtrack features songs from Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and many, many more. I’m glad to see a film featuring so many lyrical pieces in 2024; this practice doesn’t feel so common anymore, but it should be! I can’t possibly forget to mention “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” by Luke Combs, a perfect addition that can even capture the hearts of staunch country-haters (like my mom, who was definitely tapping her foot in the theater).

#1 MaXXXine

Now for the grand finale! My favorite soundtrack, and possibly even my favorite movie, of the year goes to “MaXXXine!” The “X” trilogy is something to behold; all three films complement each other so well, which is an amazing feat, especially in the horror genre! I, and many, many others, have been glued to the screen ready to see what’s going to happen to our beloved Maxine, and to see how the heck Pearl is going to mess with her from beyond the grave.

This time around, Maxine has made it to L.A. and is ready for her big break in the feature film scene. Set in 1980s Hollywood, Maxine faces off against an evil cult-like killer to a soundtrack that is truly a love letter to the ‘80s sound. Featuring songs like “Gimme All Your Lovin’” by ZZ Top, “Obsession” by Animotion and “St. Elmo’s Fire” by John Parr, you can’t stop yourself from tapping your toe even as you watch people get their eyes slashed out or their ~you know what~ stomped on. Seriously, though, the use of “Bette Davis Eyes” sung by Kim Carnes is a horror easter egg that movie fans will love.

A perfect ending to (in my opinion) a perfect trilogy, “MaXXXine” was a wild ride from start to finish, jam packed with killer ‘80s hits and callbacks to “X” and “Pearl,” and other famous horror movies. It’s clear that director Ti West loves his craft, and this trilogy truly honors what it means to make a horror film. For whatever else this directorial genius puts out in the future, you can consider me SAT!