Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: How the 2024 Sequel Revamped a Tim Burton Classic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros

In September, the highly-anticipated sequel to Tim Burton’s cult classic “Beetlejuice” (1988) finally hit the big screen, and it’s safe to say this spooky comedy did not disappoint. The 2024 adaptation features the return of the iconic green-haired ghost as he crashes back into the life of Lydia Deetz, but this time with Lydia’s unusual daughter Astrid jumping into the chaos, taking us on a wild ride through the afterlife.

If you’re like me, you rushed to the theater hoping “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” would live up to the original, or at least come close. It wasn’t looking too promising, though, especially considering some lackluster sequels that have come out recently. However, after a few weeks of reflection, it seems Beetlejuice’s return has revived all the creepy, kooky and chaotic energy audiences loved from the original. So, how did director Tim Burton manage to recreate the Beetlejuice magic almost four decades later?

Star-Studded Cast

This sequel’s best surprise for “Beetlejuice” fans is seeing so many familiar faces return to the cast. Winona Ryder, who made the role of Lydia Deetz famous in 1988, returns to play an older version of the iconic character. As a frequent Tim Burton collaborator, Ryder has since become a go-to in Burton films like “Edward Scissorhands” and “Frankenweenie.”

Other OG’s have joined Ryder in making a comeback. Catherine O’Hara is back as Lydia’s painfully eccentric stepmother, and of course, Michael Keaton once again brings the mischievous Beetlejuice back from the dead with his signature mix of creepy and cool. Keaton still serves in his ratty green wig, pinstripe suit and that ghastly white makeup.

Additions to the killer cast include Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe who work together to maintain the film’s campy, off-beat vibe, with Danny DeVito even jumping in for a cameo as an undead janitor.

However, the real standout of the sequel is Jenna Ortega. Having already established herself as a scream queen of our generation, Ortega plays Lydia’s rebellious daughter, Astrid. The 22-year-old star nails the macabre vibe of the “Beetlejuice” universe, and her performance makes Astrid a worthy successor to her mother’s legacy. Breakout star Arthur Conti also stuns as Astrid’s less-than-conventional love interest.

True to Tim

While many sequels fall flat, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” succeeds by embracing signature elements of Tim Burton’s style. Just like the original, this film opens with an aerial model shot of Winter River and we already know we’re enveloped by Burton’s ghoulish imagination. This unique filmmaking choice, combined with Burton’s fantastically eerie aesthetic, authentically connects the 2024 sequel to the 1988 original.

Technology has all but made the use of models obsolete, but Burton still utilizes the technique to create a whimsical atmosphere that’s distinctly “Burton-esque.” Burton also does this through the use of stop motion, a technique that came to be heavily associated with this unconventional director (as shown by that claymation sequence). In this film, models and stop motion bring slithering sandworms, funny afterlife characters, and other signature Burton elements to life.

And we can’t forget the music! Danny Elfman, the composer for the original “Beetlejuice” (as well as “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas”), returns to offer his talents to this sequel’s soundtrack. Audiences are instantly thrown back into the Beetlejuice universe once they hear Elfman’s distinct sound, connecting both of the movies in the franchise in a way that feels authentic.

Aged Up…but Still Relevant

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” caters to both those that loved the original 36 years ago and to the short attention spans of Gen Z viewers.

Some of the jokes are geared towards a more adult audience, with humor that is a little NSFW but still fits within the world of Beetlejuice. If somehow you’re not entertained by Bob the Shrunken Head Guy and the campy wedding scene, you’ll enjoy this sequel’s irreverent undertones.

The film also acknowledges our cultural moment by including some social commentary that will stick with viewers, especially those in a college-aged audience. Astrid isn’t just a weird girl with a famous mom, she’s also deeply passionate about our planet’s health…and she isn’t a huge fan of the wealth her family has accrued thanks to her wacky mother and step-grandmother, either. Ortega’s character does a good job of connecting with today’s youth, acting as a representation of those that fight for a cause some of the older generation might like to ignore.

Until Next Time!

As we know, recent sequels haven’t always been considered wins, but “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is different from the rest. It features the return of the cast we missed from the original, while maintaining the campy, kooky vibe much of our media today is missing. The story is also updated to appeal to the Gen Z market, but those that loved the original 36 years ago can still join in on the fun. Tim Burton’s style is infused all throughout this remake, positioning “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” as a loyal continuation of the magic, as opposed to a cash cow simply made to sell tickets.

With Halloween coming up, it’s the perfect time to give “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” a try, and even to rewatch the original for some pure ‘80s nostalgia! As for other sequels coming up, we’ll have to wait and see if they can live up to the bar set by this instant classic. I’ve got my money on Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” starring Paul Mescal, but you just never know!

Until we see how that plays out, just remember…you gotta keep it real!