Top 10 Must-Watch Movies For This Year’s Halloween Party

Spooky Season is upon us, and as the air begins to chill, we grow closer and closer to everyone’s favorite part of October: Halloween. There are costumes to design, candy to buy and pumpkins to carve, but one activity stands out among the rest: Halloween movies. Which ones are the best? Which ones are the “musts” of the season? I’ve compiled the top ten must-watch Halloween movies that not only set the vibe for the season, but will also make sure to keep all your guests entertained at whatever sort of gathering is your style during the October season. Happy watching!

10. “Hotel Transylvania” (2012)

A family classic, “Hotel Transylvania,” is a hilariously adorable monster-filled film that is bound to give everyone in the room that fuzzy fall feeling inside.

In this universe, not only is Count Dracula real, but he also runs a lavish luxury resort where all sorts of monsters can gather in one place. When a human named Johnny somehow infiltrates the operation, Drac must figure out how to disguise him and how to keep Johnny away from his daughter, Mavis, who seems to be falling for the human. “Hotel Transylvania” is a Halloween family favorite that everyone will love and get a laugh out of. It’ll fit the fun party vibes perfectly and leave everyone giggling over the funny story together.

9. “Happy Death Day” (2017)

If you’re looking for something slightly more on the horror side of Halloween, “Happy Death Day” might be for you.

“Happy Death Day” tells the story of Tree Gelbman, a self-centered college student who is forced to live her birthday over and over again, with one exception: at the end of each night, she must be murdered. The only way to break the chain is to solve the crime and discover who the masked murderer is, and hopefully escape alive. While this film definitely is horror, it’s not particularly gory or bloody, making it the perfect movie to ease your way into the slasher genre, especially for your friends who aren’t as brave when it comes to the Halloween movie parties.

8. “The Addams Family” (1991)

They’re creepy and they’re kooky – “The Addams Family” is a perfect choice for everyone who loves the eerie vibes of Halloween, but still wants to get a good laugh out of it, too.

The Addams are a bizarrely aristocratic family known for their strange obsessions with death and darkness. When a man shows up at their door claiming to be their long-lost Uncle Fester, it’s up to them to determine his validity and protect the house and fortune they love. “The Addams Family” is a classic that needs to be played at least once every spooky season, and your guests are sure to get a major thrill out of it. The best part: it’s a series! The fun will never end and you can make a marathon out of it, watching sequels, the original television show, and even the musical adaptation.

7. “Scream” (1996)

A slasher classic, “Scream” will keep everyone in the room on their toes and in the spooky, on-edge vibe that Halloween is so known for.

Following the story of teenage girl Sidney Prescott, who becomes entangled in the web of a psychotic killer dressed in a Ghostface mask, this movie is the prototype of all things horror. With terrifying jump scares and eerie suspense, this one isn’t for the faint of heart, but it will perfectly fit a late-night get-together in the pitch dark.

6. “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

“Edward Scissorhands” is a Tim Burton classic that so perfectly encapsulates the whimsically dark aura that surrounds spooky season.

Iconically starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, this hauntingly beautiful film tells the story of an artificially-made man, Edward, constructed in a laboratory with scissors for hands. When the innocently violent “creature” is thrust into the real world, navigating different themes that make up society, conflict is sure to ensue. I love watching this movie every year, not only for the story, but also for the comedy and how entertaining it can be to watch in groups. This performance is sure to be a Halloweekend favorite.

5. “The Sixth Sense” (1999)

If you’re someone with a love for psychological thrillers with a mystery you’ll be dying to solve, “The Sixth Sense” is one you won’t want to miss this Halloween.

Child Psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe is unsure what to think when he is entrusted by a terrorized young boy who claims to be visited and haunted by the ghosts of those who have died in their city. This unbeatable mystery has all the freaky elements of Halloween that your party guests will be looking for and a shocking plot twist that will keep everyone invested.

4. “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

You can’t do Halloween without the classics – and “Hocus Pocus” is spearheading them.

Set in the knowingly haunted Salem, Massachusetts, this kooky movie tells the story of a group of kids who accidentally free an ancient coven of evil witches after dismissing the town’s superstitious practices. With the help of a few magical friends along the way, it’s up to the kids to find the spellbook and stop the witches before they become immortal and let their evil reign. This Halloween classic is one that everyone is sure to know and love, and is guaranteed to be a hit for any of your Pinterest board movie nights.

3. “The Corpse Bride” (2005)

In the classic Tim Burton stop-motion style that everybody loves so dearly, “The Corpse Bride’s” gothic aesthetic sends a shiver down your spine and brings everything you could ever want in Halloween to the table.

Imagine being so distracted by the nerves rising from your impending arranged marriage that you end up marrying before the ceremony even starts, only this time, your bride is a corpse. Well, in this movie, that’s exactly what happens to Victor and Emily, who never got to see her happy marriage through during her time on earth. The darkly beautiful animation style and eerie music composition that make up the aesthetic of this Tim Burton classic are sure to get you in the mood for the October season.

2. “Beetlejuice” (1988)

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Don’t say his name three times, or you may never be able to escape this chaotically iconic comedy horror movie.

After Barbara and Adam Maitland die and begin to navigate the art of haunting as ghosts, their family home is taken over by the Deetz family and their teenage daughter, Lydia. Pairing up with the girl, they plan to take back what they believe belongs to them, but instead end up conjuring a demon named Beetlejuice, whose mischief soon becomes dangerous and threatening. “Beetlejuice” has a wild humor that will make you cackle like a wicked witch and will set the vibes for any Halloween gathering perfectly.

1. “Coraline” (2009)

And at the top of the pyramid: “Coraline,” a hauntingly beautiful stop-motion movie taking place in a dark, fantastical world that perfectly showcases the horror theme we love to explore during the Halloween season.

“Coraline” tells the story of a young girl who discovers a secret door that holds an alternate world much like her own, but with a seemingly darker twist. As she begins to uncover the hidden meanings behind the world that at first seemed friendly, the story becomes darker and darker, and she is forced to fight back and escape the haunting parallel world she has been trapped in. Personally, I really enjoy not only the unique animation that “Coraline” uses, but also its quirky inclusion of music that features original songs. “Coraline” is sure to keep your party guests glued to their seats, wanting more, as this movie surrounds them with the whimsical spirit of Halloween.