Things to do in Columbia as the weather warms up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather gets warmer, Columbia wakes up from its hibernation. The city starts to feel alive again. Speaker’s Circle fills with tables and students, Peace Park is suddenly home to hammocks and blankets as students enjoy the sun, and the streets of downtown are packed with people strolling around and exploring the many wonderful local businesses.

This transition usually starts around March with True/False Film Fest kicking off a season of wonderful events. If you missed the festival though, it’s OK because there are so many community events and things to do to soak in this lovely time of year.

Unbound Book Festival

This is my favorite thing that Columbia has to offer. Authors from all over come to our little town to promote their books. If you are a reader, or simply interested in becoming one, this festival is an amazing opportunity to listen to authors’ inspiration behind their books and learn about new topics.

It is a great time to wander downtown. You can start your morning with coffee from the numerous cafes downtown, such as Lakota Coffee Company or La Calle 8 Cafe, then hear an author speak at Broadway Hotel. For lunch, head over to Pizza Tree and follow it up with a sweet treat from Sparky’s.

To prepare for the festival, head over to Skylark and pick up one of the books on its table of Unbound authors. Enjoy reading it under the sun in Peace Park or while sipping an iced latte at Shortwave. By the time the festival rolls around, you can get your book signed and hear the authors speak.

Earth Day Festival

On Earth Day, Elm Street is lined with booths from local vendors. There are food trucks along the side streets and live music coming from Peace Park. This is the day when Columbia shows up for the Earth and celebrates the beauty of this planet we live on.

From jewelry to seeds to plant in your yard, there are a multitude of items to check out at these booths. When you’re hungry or thirsty, there’s ice cold lemonade and delicious gyros, among many other food options.

This festival embodies what it means to be a Columbia resident. This city is filled with a sense of community, and Earth Day is just one of the many times our community comes together to support one another.

Hiking

You don’t have to go to a festival to enjoy spring in Columbia. This city is surrounded by hiking trails that explode with color as the weather warms up. One of my favorites is the Gans Creek Trail, located near Rock Bridge State Park.

It would be remiss to leave out Devil’s Icebox, of course, as it is a community favorite. While you hike Devil’s Icebox, you get to explore a cave with interesting rock formations and pretty sights.



If you’re looking for gorgeous views, Capen Park is the place to go. You can climb high enough to overlook the trees and creeks. You feel as if you’re on top of the world. It is the perfect place to just soak in the beauty of nature.

Rose Music Hall

Finally, check out concerts at Rose Music Hall this spring. As the weather warms up, the outdoor part of the venue will open. You can see local bands and up-and-coming artists while enjoying the atmosphere of seeing a concert in the Northwest Village Arts District.

You can see anyone from rap artist Soulja Boy to indie rock artist Band of Horses. There are even some fun events to check out, such as Gimme Gimme Disco.

As temperatures rise, Columbia has so many things to offer. Definitely check out some of these events and activities to fill your spring with music, nature and community.