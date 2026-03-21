Things I’m Looking Forward to in My 20s and How I’m Going to Make the Most of Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your 20s can be an intimidating but exhilarating era of your life. It may sound cliché, but you will never be this young again and life is short! So, I’ve decided to make the most of this exciting time and take full advantage of every opportunity that comes my way!

1. Traveling

In my 20s, I am going to prioritize being adventurous, spontaneous and trying new things. This is a time when I really want to discover more about who I am and what I want for my life. Even though you may gain some adult responsibilities in your 20s, it can be a great time to broaden your understanding of the world and see things that you’ve never seen before. Traveling is a crucial way to gain new perspectives while shaping your future and gaining independence. The memories and lessons you learn will stay with you for a lifetime. In my 20s, I’m looking forward to going on a trip to Italy with my family to learn about my Italian background while being immersed in the culture and eating good food!

Traveling doesn’t have to mean going to a different country or relaxing on a tropical beach. No matter how far you go, it’s not just about the places, but about how the experience shapes and helps you grow as a person. Even if you don’t have the funds to plan an elaborate trip, there’s never a better time than your 20s to explore new places. You could plan a day trip to a new city, take a road trip to a state park or go on a weekend getaway to a nearby town!

2. Exploring my career

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The idea of applying for jobs, going through strenuous interview processes and trying to find the perfect place to start building my future sounds super overwhelming. It can be stressful to think about all of the career opportunities and decisions that I will make in my 20s. However, I am looking forward to navigating through this process because it will allow me to take everything I’ve learned throughout college to the next level and apply it in the real world.

Finding career opportunities after college is a significant step in personal growth and will allow you to figure out what you need to feel fulfilled in your future profession. It’s important to remember that you will encounter setbacks along the way. But, embracing them positively and focusing on the lessons that you gain from overcoming them will make your experience more enjoyable and rewarding!

3. Prioritizing my health

If you’re anything like me when it comes to working out, you may find yourself saying, “I don’t have time today,” or “I’ll start next week.” Yes, college is a stressful time. Between classes, extracurriculars, jobs and keeping a social life, it may not be realistic for you to be physically active every day. But your 20s are a perfect time to regulate a routine and experiment with what type of exercise works best for you. It is important to be physically active in your 20s to promote longevity and regulate stress.

Something else you may try is discovering new healthy recipes that you enjoy. Prioritizing healthy meals will keep you fueled and energized throughout your 20s! Be creative, try new things and create healthy habits. Personally, I am looking forward to investing in a gym membership in my 20s because it will be a great way to get on top of my physical health and maybe meet some friends along the way!

Which brings me to the last thing I’m looking forward to in my 20s.

4. Building new relationships

By the time you reach your 20s, you may already have a solid group of people that you enjoy spending time with, and that’s awesome! It’s important to keep your relationships strong because, as you grow up, you may find it more and more difficult to make time to see your loved ones. Whether it’s with co-workers, neighbors or someone you meet at the gym, building new relationships with new people is crucial to personal growth in your 20s.

Fostering new relationships can give you someone to provide support and advice that you may not have had in the past. It can help you personally grow by providing new lessons, ideas and opinions. It may even help you grow professionally as new networking opportunities arise. Overall, relationships are a key factor for personal and social development in your 20s. I’m looking forward to creating new bonds with new people and expanding my social circle!

Turning 20 can be overwhelming for a number of reasons. You may be reminiscing on your childhood and realizing that it’s coming to an end. You may find yourself unsure of what the future holds and experience a lot of changes. You may encounter things that you didn’t plan on or things that don’t end up going your way. You may feel that your responsibilities and expectations keep growing by the minute.

Dwelling on all of the uncertainties of your 20s, reminiscing on the past and fearing change may result in you missing out on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and opportunities. In my 20s, I’m going to step out of my comfort zone. I’m going to say “yes” to going on spontaneous trips. I’m going to apply for my dream job and learn from the challenges. I will accept the things that don’t end up the way I wanted them to. I will get to know new people and build new friendships.

My 20s won’t be perfect, and neither will yours. Instead of worrying about having everything figured out, focus on the lessons you will learn, the experiences you will have and most importantly, enjoy every minute of them!