Things I wish people told me before going to Mizzou

Going to a school far away from home or even close to home can be super intimidating. Especially if that school has over 30,000 students and a relatively new Southeastern Conference (SEC) culture everyone is trying to figure out. Don’t worry, there are many ways to make your experience way more enjoyable here on campus. Here are a few I wish I knew when I was in your shoes.

1. The style is very southern

I knew about the “SEC Style” before going to Mizzou because of Rush-Tok and other things, but I didn’t realize how much it consumed the state of Missouri. Driving to Missouri from Illinois, it seemed super Midwest to me; there were cornfields for almost 100 miles. Columbia isn’t southern to me at all, but the culture and fashion definitely are! On gamedays, you’ll find most girls in a dress and sandals or skirt and ruffled top.

Being from Chicago myself, we all wore big jerseys and athletic shorts to every sports game, I guess I assumed college would be the same. Some girls do wear big Mizzou jerseys, but they are paired with shiny white cowboy boots. COWBOY BOOTS.

Seemingly everyone has a pair of cowboy boots, except me. I borrowed my roommates once for a game, my feet hurt so bad I’ll never do that again. I recommend cute and comfy shoes, like Sambas or Reeboks, you’ll be on your feet the entire day.

I did appreciate that people still dress like normal students on class days while just strolling around campus. Don’t feel like you have to have the “top” brands or flashy clothes to “fit in” here at Mizzou either! Wear what makes you comfortable and confident in this new environment.

2. Sororities: not necessary, but really helpful and totally not what you may think sometimes

Fun fact: I didn’t want to rush. I didn’t understand sororities and the Greek letters confused me. I only agreed to recruitment because my roommate and suitmates were doing it! They were moving in a week before me and I didn’t want the FOMO of first week fun. So, I went through Panhellenic recruitment.

It was, and this is the best way I’ve seen someone explain it: Barbieland. Not only was it just all girls on campus, but we were all dolled up like Barbies the entire week! It was cute gameday style, like I described earlier and brunch dresses every day. I thought it was strange, but when everyone else (the males) started showing up on campus, I realized how much I had loved that little week.

My sorority now is one of my favorite things I’ve ever done: it’s already led to me so many leadership opportunities and friendships everywhere. In my first class, I had a handful of girls with my sorority letters sitting around me, and I immediately felt at ease. I was a huge athlete in high school and was worried about finding intramural leagues or a way to keep playing in college without the travel commitments.

My sorority fulfilled that for me! They immediately signed me up for a team, we started playing sand only a few weeks into the year. I met people who reminded me of my teammates and lifelong friends from back home.

3. It’s a party school

I knew people partied in college because you see it in every movie, but I didn’t realize how big of a culture it is at Mizzou. It seems like people go out almost every week.

What I learned from this was something I really needed: It’s okay to not want to do what everyone else is doing. I have my fair share of fun at school, but life that exists outside of partying is just as fun.

It’s okay to not want to go out. If you are surrounded by a good group of people, it shouldn’t matter! School is just as fun and there’s so much to do on nights in. My advice, stroll around campus or the Student Center, you’ll stumble upon random things to do with friends and those become core memories.

4. Homecoming and traditions

There’s no homecoming dance, but you’re definitely spinning. Homecoming at Mizzou is INSANE. Homecoming is the celebration of alumni coming back “home” to campus for the weekend. There’s a huge parade, lighting of the dome at Jesse Hall, decorations outside Greek houses, a football game and one of the nation’s largest blood drives.

It is a month of preparation, especially in my sorority where I was painting and pomping, but it is so much fun. I also got close with my friends during homecoming because there was so much to do and we got to do it together. If you aren’t sure what to do… Here’s where to start.

Secure a ticket to the football game in advance, it’s a huge energy difference at that homecoming game, you have to be there for it.

Go walk around campus and look at the decorations outside the night before the parade and football game. Everyone gathers in Greek Town, a block of campus where sorority and fraternity houses are to see the 20+ foot tall painted wood canvases that make one scene related to the sorority and fraternity’s theme. There’s even an interactive feature to it that is totally family-friendly. It’s so cool.

5. It seems everyone is from Kansas City, Chicago or St. Louis

I call this the “Mizzou Trifecta” and it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it couldn’t be more true. You’ll start to notice that the people around you are so connected. Everyone knows someone. I thought going to a school almost seven hours away with 30,000 kids would distance me from the people I knew… not exactly.

There are little connections between everyone, especially in Greek life! It’s kinda fun because this big campus doesn’t seem so intimidating anymore. You’ll meet someone you absolutely love and become best friends with right off the bat, only to learn they live 30 minutes from your hometown.

That’s just how it goes here at Mizzou. It’s kinda cool because even your professors might know where you’re from. It’s a small world.

Your time at Mizzou is going to be an absolute blast. My freshman year went by so incredibly fast I honestly can’t believe it. My advice? Go to every game, spend lunch with friends, go on walks and take it slow. I feel like I was in your shoes yesterday, worried about all of this stuff, I know how you feel.

Take a deep breath and know, your friends at Her Campus are always here for you.

XOXO.