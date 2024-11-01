They Want You So Bad! A Guide to Applying for Summer Internships

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Yes, it is that time of the year. The leaves are changing, it’s cooling off, and you’re about to be home for Thanksgiving break. The idea of answering all the questions can be daunting. ‘How’s school going?’ ‘What classes are you taking?’ and the most daunting of them all ‘What are you doing this summer?’ If you don’t know yet, that is A-okay. If you’re interested in applying for internships, jobs, or a co-op, keep reading to get an inside scoop on how to navigate all of the steps for finding the right place for you this summer.

Step 1: Take a deep breath

Employers want YOU! A company will rarely post a job that they’re not willing to hire someone for. This process can be scary and overwhelming but think of it like riding a bike. Once you do it once, it will be easier the next time.

Step 2: Build your Resume

Building a resume is probably going to be the longest part of this process. This lets employers know your experience and skills that you could bring to their team. There are a lot of resume builders out there but no one knows you like you do, so I recommend trying to build one yourself to start. You can make your resume on a regular Google Doc or Word document. Follow this guide, provided by the University of Missouri’s “Hire Mizzou Tigers,” to create your resume. Remember to be honest and professional. Try to look at yourself from someone else’s eyes in this process. Your resume should not be longer than one page.

Step 3: Let the Search Begin

If you are a Mizzou student, you are already gifted with an amazing resource, called Handshake, that makes applying for internships easy peasy. First, you should visit https://joinhandshake.com/ and sign up using your Mizzou login credentials to access many jobs and internships that are targeted toward your interests and your major. There are other websites like this out there but Handshake is nice because it is already tied to your Mizzou account. You can use the Jobs tab to view jobs geared toward you. There are filters at the top of the page that allow you to search based on the type of position you want (Part-time, Full-time, Internships, Co-ops), location of the job, and different types of work requirements (Onsite, Remote, Hybrid). These filters can narrow down your search. Browse some of the jobs posted on your list and find a few that stick out to you. Be sure to check the dates and requirements of each job. Also, look for the deadlines of applications and make note of them. You can use the save button to put the jobs that stick out to you in a separate tab at the top of the page.

This video is a guide to help you navigate handshake.

Step 4: Time to Apply!

To apply for a position, you can apply through Handshake or the employer’s website. When applying, make sure to go over the qualifications for the position and make sure you meet them. Some internships want students who are at a certain stage of schooling to apply or only certain majors. When you click apply, every application is different. Be prepared for anything. Some just ask for a resume and contact information while others will ask you questions about why you want to work for the employer – they may even have you submit a project or cover letter. To learn more about how to write a cover letter, follow this guide provided by the University of Missouri’s Career Center. After you have completed all of the required sections of the application, review everything to make sure it’s correct. After double-checking, you can press the submit button. Don’t be afraid to apply to multiple employers. It is important to maximize your options during this time.

Step 5: Now we wait

Depending on when employers start reviewing applications, it may be a day or even months before you hear anything back. It’s out of your hands now. Be sure to check your email often and even check your junk for emails from employers.

Step 6: Did you get an interview?

If you receive an offer to interview with an employer, THAT IS AWESOME! Take advantage of all opportunities to meet with employers. You may not end up working for them but you may come back across their desk in the future and want to make a good impression. Interviews can be scary. You’ve got this, though. Make sure to find a time to meet (either virtual or in person) that works best for you and the employer. You should research the company and see if their mission goals align with yours. If they do, tell them that. Make sure to write down two to three questions to ask the employer. They aren’t just interviewing you, you are also interviewing them. For more information on interview preparation and sample questions to prepare for, follow this guide provided by the University of Missouri’s “Hire Mizzou Tigers.”

Here’s a guide on what to wear for an interview from the MU Career Center Instagram.

Step 7: Waiting again

After interviews, the wait to hear back can feel like an eternity. Some employers may ask for a second interview or call you to make an offer. Unfortunately, you may never hear anything. That can be frustrating but think about this as a positive experience that will help you in the future. If you end up getting an offer, that’s so awesome! If you receive multiple offers, try not to make a decision immediately. Weigh your options. Consider making a pros and cons list to help you make the best decision for you.

Wrap UP

Yes, this process is scary the first time. Once you do it once, it gets easier. Employers know that you are in college and you may not have much experience with the application and interview process. You are going to do amazing and all that matters is that you try your best. Remember to check your email inbox and junk folders often and respond to employers in a timely manner. Good luck to you and your career!