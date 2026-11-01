The unexpected ways a dog can change your college experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up with dogs, I never imagined I would want one of my own. As much as I loved them, I always saw dogs as a lot of work, a lot of responsibility and one more thing to worry about. College was already busy enough, and the idea of being responsible for another living thing was never really on my radar.

Then came Hank.

Last semester, I was walking to my final when Phi Delta Epsilon, a medical fraternity, was hosting its “Paws for the Cause” event. Among all the people rushing to classes, there was a chunky pit bull sitting on the sidewalk. His name was Hank, and for some reason, I immediately knew I needed him. I stopped, took a picture and texted it to my parents with a message that was less of a question and more of a declaration: I need him.

They thought I was joking. When they realized I was serious, they quickly reminded me of all the reasons I could not possibly take care of a dog at my age. Between classes, a busy schedule and everything else that comes with being a college student, they were convinced I was being a little crazy. And honestly, maybe I was. But one thing you should know about me is that I have never been particularly good at listening to my parents.

Now, six months later, Hank has become so much more than the dog I impulsively fell in love with on my way to a final. He has changed so much within my life. Here are a few of the things Hank has taught me along the way.

A Little Mental Health Boost

While a dog cannot magically make all your problems disappear, sometimes having a little extra love in your life can make a bigger difference than you’d expect.

For me, that has been one of the biggest changes since getting Hank. No matter how stressful my day has been, coming home to him is something I can always look forward to. He does not care about my grades, how many assignments I have due or whether I feel like I have my life together. He is just happy to see me.

Don’t get me wrong, sometimes this little diva definitely adds some stress to my plate. Whether it is snoring in my ear all night, pulling all the fluff out of his toys for me to pick up or laying on top of my computer so I can’t get homework done, he tends to irritate me sometimes. Then, I just take a look at his cute little face and whatever I was stressing about doesn’t seem so bad after all.

Responsibility and Routine

Truly, the biggest change in my life has been our routine. I can no longer sleep until noon because Hank is up at 7 a.m. I try not to stay out past midnight because Hank needs me home. I try to work as much as I can on top of classes so I can afford his food, toys and treats.

A friend of mine once said, “Wow, you’re like a whole adult.” I laughed, but she wasn’t wrong. Taking care of another living thing has taught me so much about responsibility. I try not to revolve my life around Hank, but he is my whole world.

I think there’s something about college that makes you feel like you’re supposed to have everything figured out, even when most of us are just trying to get through the week. I’m still learning how to balance school, work, friends and my own responsibilities. Hank hasn’t magically made me more organized or turned me into someone who has her entire life together, but he has given me a reason to keep trying.

Making Columbia Feel More Like Home

My parents moved out of my childhood house a few months after I left for college. I rarely go home anymore because everything I have is here. I haven’t gotten homesick as much since I got Hank. He makes Columbia feel like home.

I live by myself, so a lot of people ask me if I get lonely. Sometimes I do, but it is really hard when there is an 80-pound dog sitting on my lap. He is constantly next to me and currently laying on top of my feet as I write this. Whether it is just watching movies or following me into every room, I am grateful to have him right by my side.

College is such a strange transition. You spend your whole life thinking about growing up and getting out on your own, and then you actually do it. You build a new life in a new place. For me, having Hank has made that transition a little easier.

Truly a Best Friend

Six months ago, I was just a college student walking to a final who happened to stop for a chunky pit bull on the sidewalk. I had no idea how much that one moment would change my life.

I thought getting a dog meant taking on more responsibility, spending more money and giving up a little bit of my freedom. And while all of those things turned out to be true, I never anticipated everything I would get in return.

Hank is my best friend – a reason to slow down when life gets overwhelming and a little piece of home in a city that has become so much more than just my college town. He has taught me that growing up doesn’t mean having everything figured out. Sometimes, it just means learning how to show up for someone who needs you.

I still have assignments to finish, bills to pay and plenty of days when I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing. But now, I have an 80-pound dog waiting for me at home, and somehow, that makes everything feel a little more manageable.

