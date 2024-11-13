The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, the thought of traveling without parents or family members can feel unfamiliar and honestly, a bit scary. Whether it be traveling home for the holidays or traveling with friends (or even a solo trip), being prepared and knowing what to do can make the trip so much more enjoyable. Studying abroad is also something on the horizon for some college students, and arriving in a new country after a long flight can be daunting, but new and exhilarating at the same time. Here are some tips to make the most out of any of these experiences!

Packing

Packing for a trip, no matter how long, doesn’t have to be stressful. Here are five tips to keep packing easy and anxiety-free!

Packing cubes.

These can be found at tons of retail and online stores and can make a world of difference. They can not only help you organize your clothes, but also make more space for your shoes and other items!

Make a checklist!

This is the best way to avoid the “I feel like I’m forgetting something” feeling. Make sure not to forget all your toiletries, along with things like hair-ties, chapstick, a hairdryer, and any jewelry you may want.

Plan your outfits.

Especially when packing for a long trip, it can feel daunting figuring out how you’re gonna pack enough outfits. Lay out some of the clothes you know you want to bring and figure out how many different combinations you could make with the fewest items! Brining just a couple neutral shoes can help a lot space-wise; and wearing your more chunky shoes on the plane can also save just a bit more space.

If possible, try to pack with just a carry-on!

With most airlines, you can bring both a backpack and an overhead carry on, free of charge. This could save you the hassle of checking and picking up your bag, along with saving you $30 or more.

Bring a bag for dirty clothes.

During your trip, having an extra bag to put your dirty clothes in can not only help you keep things organized, but also save you some unnecessary laundry later on. Having all your clothes mixed up in your suitcase could cause the extra hassle of figuring out what’s clean and what’s dirty.

Flying

While this may be an unpopular opinion, I am a huge fan of flying. From getting to see sunrises, sunsets, and the best possible view of the clouds to getting the signature Biscoff cookies, to the excitement of being on the way to your destination, it is personally a very fun experience. Even though I have had my fair share of flights to visit family, going through TSA never seems to get any less stressful. These five tips will help you stay calm and collected on your next flight!

Bring. A. Charger.

This is definitely my biggest piece of advice for anyone flying. The upcharge of just about anything at an airport is absolutely criminal. You never want to be stranded in a foreign city’s airport with no choice but to buy the nearest charger you can find.

Bring snacks!

While you can’t bring liquids (over 3.5oz) on a plane, you can definitely bring snacks. I am a personal fan of Goldfish or Cheez-Its, but anything you can fit in a backpack is perfect!

Bring a hoodie or jacket.

Not only is it always better to feel comfortable when you’re traveling, it can sometimes be a bit chilly on the airplane. It is also nice to have something you could put on or remove, depending on if the weather at your destination is different from home.

Keep everything accessible.

This can be extremely helpful for TSA, especially when you have limited movement in your seat on the plane. Things like electronics and headphones/earbuds, gum, snacks (so they don’t get crushed at the bottom of your bag), and anything else you may need to use before you arrive at your destination.

If you’re checking your bag, weigh it ahead of time.

Given that you are checking a bag, most airlines will charge $100-$150 dollars for a bag that is over the designated 50 pound weight limit, with prices reaching $200 and more for bags over 70 pounds. Weighing it ahead of time will allow you to figure out how much you can fit in your suitcase, or how many things you may need to transfer to your carry-on.

Going abroad

Going abroad can be one of the most exciting and eye opening experiences, but it is important that you can feel prepared, confident, and comfortable. Finding a balance of finding both tourist-y and local things to do can help you make the most of your visit (and definitely don’t be ashamed to do the tourist-y things, they’re popular for a reason!) Here are five tips for traveling abroad that may be easily forgotten about!

Be careful with your bags!

Pick-pocketing is often a problem in larger foreign cities, so make sure to bring a bag that you can carry on the front of your body, like a cross-body bag! Pick-pocketing does not equal violence/major danger, so don’t stress too much, just make sure to always stay alert!

Purchase international Wi-Fi ahead of time!

This is an absolute lifesaver, since your devices may not work properly outside of the U.S. You can either contact your carrier and purchase a short-term or long-term international Wi-Fi, or you can purchase a physical portable Wi-Fi hotspot.

Learn the language.

If you don’t speak the language of the country you’re traveling to, try and learn some of the basic phrases: hello/goodbye, good morning/goodnight, and please/thank you. Not only can this benefit you by making it immediately easier to communicate with locals, it is also something you can take away from your trip and the country you visited.

Bring comfortable tennis shoes!

Especially if you are visiting a very walkable city, it can be shocking how much more you will walk than you would on average at home. Make sure to get a pair that you think you could pair with a lot of your outfits, so you won’t have to worry about clashing.

Go to small local grocery stores, shops, and restaurants!

This is one of the best ways to experience some of the day-to-day culture in the city. Seeing the cultural differences from America to other countries can be an experience like no other, from both the societal differences to the cuisine. Find something to try (or buy) that you’ve never seen or heard of before, you never know what you may love!