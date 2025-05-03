The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Fan of Professional Tennis

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

2024 was a massive year for tennis. We saw an increased popularity of tennis fashion (also known as tenniscore) and the success of “Challengers,” a film starring Zendaya as a tennis player-turned-coach.

Professional tennis, which includes the ATP Tour on the men’s side and the WTA Tour on the women’s side, saw an increased interest as well. The four Grand Slams, which are the most prestigious events of the year, reached a combined viewership of almost 2 billion people.

Want to become a fan of the sport but don’t know where to start? Here’s a guide to help you immerse yourself in the world of professional tennis. Who knows, maybe becoming an avid tennis watcher is your next perfect match.

tournaments

Grand Slams are the most popular tournaments of the year and are the greatest accomplishment to win. There are four annually: the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Most casual fans know about these tournaments, but many people don’t realize that there are tournaments all year long featuring talented players from all around the world.

While Grand Slams are the most prestigious events, the next level of tournaments are known as 1000 level tournaments. There are nine 1000 level tournaments on the ATP Tour and 10 on the WTA Tour. Most top players compete in these events, so expect to see a lot of high-quality matches from some of the world’s best.

Unlike most sports, tennis is year-round, so other smaller tournaments take place throughout the year. These tournaments are still filled with talented players and captivating matches.

Majority of tennis tournaments follow a single-elimination format, so players will be completely out of a tournament after losing just one match. This format adds an extra layer of pressure, as a single off day can cost a player a tournament.

With a new tournament beginning practically every week throughout the year, there is always a thrilling match to watch, which makes being a tennis fan so entertaining.

scoring

To have a full understanding of tennis, it’s important to be aware of the scoring system. The tennis scoring system is unique and a bit confusing at first, but gets much easier to comprehend over time.

In tennis, there is both a game score and a set score. To win a game, a player must win points against their opponent. “Love” means 0 in tennis, so each game starts at “love all.”

If your opponent hits the ball in the net or outside of the lines, then you win that point. You can also win the point if your opponent is unable to return your shot within two bounces.

Players must win 4 points to win a game. However, the number of points you win isn’t the same as the numbers represented by your score. For example, when you win your first point, then your score becomes 15. If you win the next point then you have 30, then winning another point gets you to 40, and then winning the following point wins you that game. So, rather than point values of “0, 1, 2, 3, 4”, tennis scoring uses “love, 15, 30, 40, game.”

If the score gets to 40-40, then players must win two points in a row in order to win the game. 40-40 is also called “deuce,” and games that go to deuce can go on for a long time!

To win a set, a player must win 6 games and must have a two-game lead over their opponent. For instance, if a player’s set score is 6-4, they have won that set. If the score gets to 6-6, then a seven-point tiebreak must be played to determine the winner of the set.

In most professional tennis matches, the player must win two out of three sets to win the match. The only exception is in Grand Slams, where the men must win three out of five sets to win the match. On the women’s side, the format is the same and players must win two out of three sets.

This explanation is a general overview, but there are a lot of specific rules in the scoring system. It’s definitely a bit intimidating, but learning the ins and outs of tennis scoring will come naturally the more you play and watch!

rankings

So, how do we determine who is a top player? Luckily, tennis offers a ranking system.

Based on how players do in tournaments, they receive a certain amount of points. The more matches a player wins, the more points they get. The higher level the tournament is, the more points a player receives there. So, players get the most points for winning matches at Grand Slams, and then the next most points at 1000 level tournaments, and so on.

These points are valid for 52 weeks. The players with the most points have the highest ranking. The current No. 1 players in the men’s and women’s singles rankings are Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively.

With tournaments constantly occurring and points constantly fluctuating, the rankings are always changing, making it exhilarating to watch as players battle for the prized No. 1 spot.

players

One of the most fun parts of watching tennis is discovering your favorite player! Watching your favorites play is an up-and-down adventure. Sometimes they will play high-level matches at their very best, while other times they are stuck in a slump and struggling to win anything at all. Yet as a loyal fan, it’s important to stick by your player and keep supporting them. Watching them go through their lowest lows makes witnessing their highest highs even more rewarding.

While you may not have a favorite player at first, it’s likely that over time, you’ll be drawn to certain players and find yourself rooting for them. This newfound enthusiasm may be because of their skills on-court, personality, stylish outfits, the list goes on and on. I started rooting for one of my favorite players (shoutout to Taylor Fritz) simply because we have the same birthday!

No matter what draws you to a player, finding someone you click with helps you feel more connected to the sport.

In the world of professional tennis, tournaments are constantly occurring, rankings are constantly changing and new stars are constantly emerging. Whether you’re already a tennis enthusiast or you just want to explore a new hobby, becoming a fan of professional tennis will certainly serve up endless excitement.