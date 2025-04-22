The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is in full swing and therefore new trends are arriving.

Whether you are looking to refresh your wardrobe or add some color to your palette, these five trends will be sure to have you embracing the spring season!

1. Butter Yellow

The hottest color this season is “Butter Yellow,” a soft pale yellow and creamy white mixed together to create a comfy color that reminds people of a fresh stick of butter.

We saw Timothée Chalamet rocking this pastel color at the Oscars this year, and many other celebrities have been spotted in the buttery color roaming the streets.

If you are on a budget, I recommend shopping second-hand at places like Poshmark or Depop.

Though I’m not the biggest fan of the color yellow, I think that this relaxing shade is the perfect spring color to represent the season.

2. Scarves

The big trend of the season are head scarves, these light airy scarves are perfect for blocking the wind and messing up your hair. The 1950s inspired trend adds a sense of nostalgia and a glamorous feeling to your outfit.

You can find these for an affordable price on Amazon to elevate your coastal chic style.

3. Fisherman Aesthetic

The “Fisherman Aesthetic” includes classic wardrobe staples like cable-knit sweaters, striped tees and beige. We have seen a lot of this on recent runways, such as Ralph Lauren and Miu Miu.

The laid back style can be easily accomplished by wearing a classic pair of jeans, navy top and little ocean accessories to complete your look.

4. Boho Chic

This recurring spring trend is one people cannot get enough of: Boho Chic is an effortless style with baggy shirts, boots and oversized sunglasses.

This season is full of ruffles, layers, suede and calming colors. As festival season approaches, people lean into this look to stay cool and comfortable.

You can find so many pieces for this aesthetic shopping second-hand at thrift stores.

5. Capris

The last top trend of the season is another trend recycled from the early 2000s, capri pants are a statement themself and provide nostalgia for many.

The short pants can be difficult to style, but this season we are seeing them being paired with long airy blouses creating an elegant but effortless look.

Love them or hate them, capris offer a timeless look and are the perfect transitional piece from spring to summer.

Whether it’s an accessory or an aesthetic, these top trends this season are sure to have you ready for spring this year!