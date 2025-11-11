The secret to smelling good

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I always thought I had to buy $100-plus perfume for the scent to last. My $20 Fine’ry body mist from Target seemed to disappear after five minutes, but I just couldn’t bring myself to spend an arm and a leg on something that never lasts me more than a year.

However, I soon realized that the longevity of a scent doesn’t depend on the price tag. My outlook changed when this video by @perfumerism showed up in my YouTube recommendations.

She gives a basic overview of how fragrance scientists layer different types of scents to create unique perfume experiences. From top notes that flutter away in minutes to bottom notes that subtly stay for hours, understanding what’s in your perfume is the first step to knowing how your perfume will last throughout the day.

Since discovering these perfume hacks, I’ve experimented with different products and application methods. Here are my top tips for smelling good all day.

Know your scent notes

Perfume is a continual experience with multiple layers of fragrance notes. The combination of the top, middle and bottom notes creates the unique scent you love.

These are the initial scents you smell when first applying the perfume. They are usually light, such as floral and fruity scents. Lasting only 10 to 15 minutes, they are volatile and fleeting. Orange, lavender and lemon are common examples of top notes.

Middle

These are the heart and soul of the fragrance. After the top notes fade, the middle notes become the most prominent scents and usually last a couple of hours. Examples include aromatic floral scents and spice scents, such as jasmine, rose and cinnamon.

Bottom

The base notes make up the long-lasting scent of a perfume. They are rich, warm scents that provide depth to the fragrance. Some examples are woody and musky scents, such as cedarwood, cashmere musk and vanilla.

When choosing a signature fragrance, read the list of scents included to determine the long-lasting scent of that perfume. If you love lavender or rose, it’s helpful to know that those scents won’t last very long, no matter the quality of the perfume.

Body mist is not perfume

With a lower fragrance concentration, body mists naturally fade faster. They’re a great top layer and work best when paired with stronger, more concentrated products underneath.

Perfumes are categorized by their fragrance oil concentration, which determines how long they last and how strong they smell:

Extrait de Parfum (Parfum)

20 to 30% fragrance oil concentration

Lasts eight to 12 hours (or even longer)

Extremely potent, rich scent

Very expensive and not typically sold in retail stores

Eau de Parfum

15 to 20% fragrance oil concentration

Typically lasts six to eight hours

Rich, long-lasting and perfect for all-day wear or for special occasions

The highest concentration you’ll typically find in stores

Eau de Toilette

Five to 15% fragrance oil concentration

Typically lasts two to four hours

Lighter, subtle, more casual scent

Ideal for layering with lotions, roll-on perfumes and body mists

Typically cheaper, making them a budget-friendly alternative

In contrast, body sprays typically only have a fragrance concentration of one to five percent. While they may fade quickly, they are often the cheapest option and can be a valuable product when layered.

Layer, layer, layer!

The trick to making any scent last longer is layering products. Perfumes need a base to cling to: a scented moisturizer that matches the fragrance is perfect for exemplifying the scent.

After moisturizer, a roll-on perfume is another great base layer. I’ve been loving Being Frenshe from Target, especially the cashmere vanilla. Since vanilla is a bottom note, I’ve found that layering vanilla products helps the scent last all day long.

Body mist is also a top layer. Since the fragrance concentration is lower, you can spray it generously over your clothes to add an extra scent boost.

Keep scents consistent

Mixing too many different scents can make your fragrance fade faster or overpower certain notes. Try sticking to one scent family (such as floral, fruity or musky) across your products. This can even include your deodorant, hair care and laundry detergent. Keeping your scents consistent creates a more cohesive, long-lasting fragrance experience.

Moisturize. Always.

Dry skin makes perfume evaporate faster. Choose either an unscented lotion or one that matches your fragrance. Lotion locks in moisture and helps your scent cling better. Once the top notes fade, the scent will still linger subtly on your skin.

Final Reminder

Smelling good doesn’t have to mean spending big. Once you understand how fragrance works and how to make it last, you can layer products to achieve a long-lasting scent.