This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like Hollywood has become obsessed with bringing the past back in style.

It’s almost like every month Hollywood announces another reboot, revival or sequel. After the announcement of the “Glee” reboot, I started thinking about how many familiar shows and movies from our childhoods are making their way back to our screens. From “Carrie” and “Baywatch” returning to television to sequels like “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and “Happy Gilmore 2,” it’s clear that the nostalgic factor of cinema is becoming a major part of entertainment.

So my question is: Why are we so obsessed with bringing back the past?

Connection to Audiences

One reason I believe is the emotional connection audiences have with these stories. Shows like “Glee” remind people of growing up, seeing various representations, watching television after school and connecting with characters they felt they knew personally. Going back to these nostalgic shows offers comfort, especially when the window of content continues to stay open, fighting for our young minds’ attention.

Two major examples of this trend are “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and the upcoming “Harry Potter” television series. Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” show brings Rick Riordan’s popular book series back to the screen after the original movie adaptations received mixed reactions from fans. Rather than simply remaking the movies, the television series gives the creators more time to follow the books and develop the characters. Similarly, HBO Max is introducing an entirely new “Harry Potter” television adaptation, with a new cast and plans to explore the books across multiple seasons, starting with the first season in December. Apparently, we aren’t quite ready to leave Hogwarts or Camp Half-Blood behind.

The Business Behind Hollywood

Another reason I believe this is that there’s also a business side to this trend. Studios know that familiar titles already have established fan bases, so making reboots is a safer investment than introducing completely new ideas. Why take a chance on an entirely new idea when you can bring back a franchise that already has millions of fans waiting to watch? Nostalgia is not just an emotion anymore; it is a marketing strategy.

But can we live up to the Originals?

However, there is always the question of whether these reboots can live up to the originals. Sometimes the magic of a show comes from the time period in which it was created, and recreating that experience years later can be difficult.

Ultimately, I think Hollywood’s obsession with nostalgia reflects our own. We love revisiting the stories that shaped our childhoods, even if it means watching a new generation take over our favorite characters. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if another childhood favorite gets announced as a reboot tomorrow. Maybe we really are just a generation that wants to relive the past, one streaming service at a time.