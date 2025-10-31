The Rise of Retro Sporty Athletics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an era full of “gym rat” media, we are making a cultural shift into a rise in retro sporty athleisure.

The idea that our yoga leggings, gym tees and pilates tanks can transition into a morning meeting is the new development taking form in labels we all love. This is the rebrand of the century, as high fashion is taking notes from ‘90s streetwear, office business attire and a page from the “People’s Princess” look book.

The gym is our own fashion show, and I am here to break down all the new trends from your head to your toes.

Then and Now

The remodel of our beloved brands has been in the works for years. Just as history repeats itself, fashion is always recycling the oldies but goodies. For years, it was companies competing and making all the same colorful full length tight leggings and crossback sports bras. They are those Lululemon Define Jackets and Aerie cross leggings lingering in your closet since freshman year.

For brands now, it is all about versatility. It is about bringing back the classic staples and adding their own flair to them. As new labels are having to go back to the drawing block, previous ones are coming back on top. Reminding us that athletic wear is not only supposed to be made to break a sweat in, but to make us feel our most confident selves. All the while having our parents say, “I had the same shoes, pants and tops when I was younger.” Athleisure is keeping us young.

The Comeback

The model-off-duty look must be studied, but what is most prominent in all those looks is what we are implementing into our own wardrobes. To capture any trend, you can simply use what you already own. Now, I know we tried to leave the headbands in retirement after the Nike ones had an insane chokehold on all of us in middle school, but a color-coordinated one paired with a cute, chic athletic outfit is the perfect accessory.

Layers, layers and layers are all the craze. Pairing a cute, colorful sports bra with a complementary tank top is all over our gym classes. If it’s a little too chilly for that, then we are adding a statement crewneck or cardigan over it. And don’t even get me started on a wrap top. Why only let those be in our ballet classes? These are perfect transitional pieces from the gym to running errands.

I know that when the movie “Challengers” came out, I wasn’t the only one obsessed with tennis dresses. The “tennis girl look” took form in all of our favorite brands. Alo Yoga and Lululemon are the ones that stuck out the most. But achieving that look can easily be an affordable outfit. Using what’s out of our own wardrobe and going to the local thrift store to find all the fashion staples waiting to be reused is the best way to make it inexpensive.

The versatility of athletic pants is the best part of this. If it’s wide leg, flare, tight or dare I say a capri, it has a place in that classic look. PINK bringing back the fold-over leggings healed something in us all and is a statement piece in achieving the 2000s baddie look. Feeling sweatpants? Good ‘cause we are too; wide leg is in and can even be paired with a cute biker short and crewneck combo.

Since we are working down, it’s time for scrunchie socks. We want them over our leggings, peaking out of our chunky sneakers, or paired with the business pant look.

Now you didn’t think I would leave out footwear, did you? Bringing back the chunky tennis shoes, fun patterns and those with all the ‘90s feels has been the best call yet. Not only are they tying our gym outfits together, but they can also be paired with business pants and a blazer. Our accessories are not limited to the gym and should be showcased in all areas of our lives.

Princess Diana: The Sporty Fashion Blueprint

Not only did her admirable empathy steal our hearts, but her outfits did too. Stepping out on the streets of London, featuring her chic sports wear was groundbreaking. She set the tone for that textbook look while changing the beauty standards of Princesses. Relating to those at home when giving us a taste of a quick and easy workout fit.

An oversized sweatshirt, biker shorts, scrunchie socks and a chunky shoe reminded us she was just like all the little girls watching her on the screen. It’s not always about expensive ball gowns and dripping in diamonds; sometimes it’s about wearing what makes you most comfortable.

Personal Athleisure Fashion Shoutouts

New Balance sneakers will be in my closet until I grow old and will hold the many memories of my young adult years. Others that stick out are from the brands Adidas and Asics. With their durability, they will last you a lifetime or give the ones at the thrift store a new life.

Adidas striped wide-leg pants, classic biker shorts, fold-over leggings and wide-leg sweats are necessary in every color.

Of course, I am pairing it all with cute socks, headbands, fun jewelry and a cute oversized coverup crewneck.

Brands that are working overtime on creating new collections and rebranding to meet these trends are Lululemon’s Casual collection, Alo Yoga’s new fall releases and a new up-and-coming label CSB.