THE RISE OF PERFORMATIVE HOBBYISTS: HOW SOCIAL MEDIA TURNED LEISURE INTO A SHOW

As we all know social media has many disadvantages that come with it. One of the most recent negatives is the rise of the performative hobbyists, who are essentially supply hoarders.

Many individuals feel the need to buy masses of items related to their “hobbies” in order to “fit in” with others on TikTok that promote this performative lifestyle.

It’s most prevalent in the BookTok community, where it’s common to buy hundreds of dollars worth of books every week, with some YouTube or TikTok videos being titled “Unbox 50 books with me!” And no, this is not an exaggeration. These books sit on these hobbyists shelves for years, going untouched.

These books aren’t actually bought with the intent to be read. They’re meant to be placed on a shelf to increase the aesthetic look of one’s home library.

It’s the sad reality of what hobbies have come to in the modern age. More people are focused on looking as if they’re the best at their hobby to an audience rather than actually enjoying what they are doing.

A hobby isn’t meant to be a full-time job, which is what these influencers are making their viewers think it should be. These same viewers can look at themselves and think they aren’t as good at the same hobby because they don’t have the same fancy supplies as an influencer.

Consumer culture has normalized spending hundreds to thousands of dollars on hobby items in order to fit in and look like the coolest person participating in the hobby. Often, for the simple reason of getting clicks on a video. Along with that, most influencers are there to sell you a product at the end of the day.

Take coloring, for example. A calming hobby that anyone of any age could participate in. With the rise of Coco Wyo and its coloring books, many have bought alcohol markers to participate in the trend. These marker brands, such as Ohuhu and Copic can range from $33 all the way up to $200. Influencers want their coloring pictures to come out aesthetic, but they are using markers specifically made for artistic purposes.

We’ve entirely lost the plot of our hobbies due to social media.

Having 700 unread books on your shelf for the look of it is extremely concerning. Local libraries, or even school libraries, could use those books for individuals who actually want to read them, rather than letting them sit on a shelf and collect dust.

Some hobbies that can be placed in the “performative hobbies” category include journaling (focused more on making it “Insta-worthy” than on self-reflection), cooking (where the final plating look matters more than the dish itself), yoga (done more for the post than the practice) and music (owning many records but rarely listening to them).

These “hobbies” have become a performance to put on.

Some individuals buy all these supplies without even participating in the hobby itself. Before you jump into anything, you should first try with what you have and spend as little as possible to decide if the hobby really is for you.

Rather than let yourself feel shamed for not having the most expensive tools, seek out groups that participate for the fun of it.

This isn’t just a hobby; this is a shopping addiction, the start of supply hoarding and the need to stay on top as the “best influencer” in your desired hobby.

For years, these items will sit unused on a shelf, collecting dust. Meanwhile, people who actually want to buy these items have to wait because they’re out of stock or too expensive for them to afford.

And honestly, this problem will never be solved. There will always be people out there wanting to spend more money on more items that will go untouched for years. At the end of the day, we’re all guilty of it.

But social media has driven this behavior to a concerning point that cannot be defended anymore. It’s a powerhouse of influence, and we as a society have to be more careful of giving into the dark side of the internet.