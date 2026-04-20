The Return of St. Louis Fashion Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

St. Louis Reclaims Its Place on the Fashion Map

After an almost decade-long hiatus, St. Louis Fashion Week (STLFW) is back and better than ever! STLFW has held high importance in the Midwest fashion scene. It once was a great space for creatives, designers and industry leaders to showcase their hard work and provide community right here in the Midwest. The last STLFW large-scale event took place around 2016-2017, making its return especially exciting for the city.

STLFW is finally making its highly anticipated relaunch in summer 2026 under new ownership by Teisha Barber, owner and CEO of Kansas City Fashion Week (KCFW). Barber holds 14 years of experience putting on high-quality runway shows and events, and 18 years of professional event planning on top of that. With a background in styling, designing and coordinating events of all sizes, it will be exciting to see what she brings to the future of STLFW.

Most importantly, STLFW will provide the opportunity for designers, creatives, models and industry professionals to get involved locally. Living in the Midwest, the opportunities in fashion can seem limited compared to major hubs like New York City or Los Angeles. Alongside KCFW, STLW represents a big win for Midwest fashion enthusiasts. The new and improved STLFW aims to honor St Louis’ rich creative history while also creating something completely current and on trend.

St. Louis Fashion Week will take place at 18Rails at the City Foundry in June 2026 and preparations are already underway. The show hopes to position St. Louis on the map as a must-watch destination for fashion innovation and I’m eager to watch their vision come to life. With so many talented designers, models and staff behind the scenes, I can’t wait to see the creativity and production come together to reinvent St. Louis Fashion Week.