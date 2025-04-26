The Real Truths of the Magazine Industry: Insights from New York Magazine, ELLE, Vanity Fair and more 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Through the Magazine Club at The University of Missouri, we were given the opportunity to take a week-long trip to New York City and visit multiple publications around the city. After months of planning and communication with Mizzou alumni, we were given special clearance to visit multiple offices. Inside the office, we were able to sit down with a panel of different staff members. Some were strategic communications, some journalism, some Mizzou grads, some New Yorkers. It was a very diverse group with a lot to offer our impressionable, young minds.

The advice and details of the industry they shared with us were unlike anything I had ever heard in my life. Here’s what they said.

No job is too small for you. The smaller jobs give you discomfort, but double the opportunity.

Coming out of college, everyone wants to just jump in and start working for those “big name” publications. But I can tell you because they told me, those “big names” won’t hire you. You have to be humble in this career and recognize that all experience is good experience. No job is bigger or more important than you; there is something new to learn everywhere or a connection to make. For example, at New York Magazine, they really stressed those start-up positions; it’s where they all started too! I learned you need to take every opportunity you are given because you have no idea what it could lead to next.

Consume and produce more media.

I cannot stress this one enough. Every single place we went to was really big on this, ELLE especially. Our generation has gotten better at consuming more media through social media platforms, like TikTok and Instagram. However, the hiring managers we talked to all said they love an employee who is well-read and cultured. So, pick up a book or start listening to podcasts or go see a new artist! How could you work in a career with media and culture at its core if you don’t actively seek out new media?

Imposter syndrome is real; everyone feels it.

It was quite strange to hear that the editors-in-chief of the biggest magazines in the world also feel they aren’t good enough at times. A Hollywood writer at Vanity Fair was assigned to cover the 2025 Oscars red carpet, and she recalls that feeling of not being of high enough rank or credit to be at such events. I think that this is a real issue many face in the industry and can sometimes terminate careers if it takes over. But know that you’re not alone! Stay confident and believe in yourself, as cliché as it sounds.

“What is an example of nonjournalism experience you have?”

Can you answer this question? The managing editor of Real Simple magazine asks every interviewee this during the hiring process. This was something that definitely caught me by surprise and I would definitely be flustered if I was asked this. Sometimes I get so caught up in being professionally experienced, I forget that all the other stuff is important too. It’s good to know that a lot of companies aren’t just looking for flashy writers, they want good people working in their office too.

The list of publications I visited included New York Magazine (plus The Cut and The Strategist), ELLE, Vanity Fair, Real Simple and Glamour. I heard from writers, reporters, social media managers, marketing agents, editors and so many other incredible people. If you are at all interested in the industry, even if it’s not particularly a magazine, this trip is incredibly beneficial. I am so grateful for this opportunity the University of Missouri has given me. If it wasn’t for the hard work of the people at Magazine Club, it wouldn’t have been possible.

Thank you to everyone who helped organize this trip! I look forward to next year.