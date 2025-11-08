The New Era of the Celebrity Interview

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media and the explosion of podcasts have ushered in a new era of celebrity interviews, redefining celebrity culture and how we — the audience — interact with it.

Nowadays when a celebrity is promoting something, you can almost guarantee that they’ll be on at least one podcast during a press tour. Even some of the biggest names in the industry have joined the podcast craze. Taylor Swift, who rarely does interviews, announced her new album on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast in August of this year.

So, why is this?

For starters, people usually aren’t listening just for the guest, but for the podcast host too. Hosts have garnered massive followings who are tuned in for every episode uploaded. Personally, I’m listening to every episode of “Therapuss” by Jake Shane, even if I don’t know who the guest is. Similar to a late-night talk show, no one’s going to loyally listen to a podcast if they don’t care for the host.

Take Alex Cooper — host of “Call Her Daddy,” for example. While she can now be seen interviewing athletes at the Paris Olympic Games or sitting down with former Vice President Kamala Harris, she started out by giving candid relationship advice in 2018. She built a cult-like following that she dubbed the “Daddy Gang” before transitioning to a sit-down interview style with public figures.

This less traditional, relaxed style of interviewing has proven to be extremely lucrative. In 2024, Cooper signed a three-year deal with SiriusXM worth $125 million. The “SmartLess” podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, which frequently features celebrity guests, also signed a deal with SiriusXM for over $100 million.

More and more celebrities are taking on the role of Podcast Host. “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” launched earlier this year in March, “Las Culturistas” hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, had their own awards show broadcast this year.

Besides the success or notoriety of the podcast hosts themselves, podcasts give listeners a sense of closeness to the celebrity. Compared to magazine profiles or TV interviews, the conversations between guests and hosts are friendly and conversational. Guests will show off their personality, often sharing embarrassing stories or giving an inside look into their everyday life.

Other short-form celebrity interviews have become a popular way for actors and musicians to promote their projects and even go viral on social media. Amelia Dimoldenberg, who’s known for “Chicken Shop Date,” has 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Celebrities regularly sit down to answer pressing questions and eat wings on Sean Evans’ “Hot Ones.” They can even share their unpopular opinions on Kareem Rahma’s series “Subway Takes.”

In a time when people crave authenticity and connection, podcasts and social media seem to be the perfect platforms for celebrity interviews. Despite the raw, unfiltered style of podcasts like “Call Her Daddy,” there is still something missing from podcast interviews. Podcast hosts aim to make their guests comfortable, bringing out the personality in them instead of inquiring about any hard-hitting topics. Celebrities and their teams have more control over the questions asked in podcasts, giving them more of the ability to “control” the narrative. Profile pieces or televised interviews provide deeper insight into celebrities’ projects and lives.

While these mediums are a fun and innovative way to break up the monotony of press junkets, it’s entertainment, not information. In the oversaturation of the internet, it’s easy for the virality of podcast clips or TikToks to take over our feeds. When the perfectly tailored platform that is podcasting becomes the main source of celebrity interviews, important voices and stories can be drowned out.