The Modern Day Movie Star: A Look Into Timothée Chalamet’s Career

The Man, The Myth, The Legend.

For the past eight years, Timothée Chalamet has been nothing short of unstoppable. Seemingly born to be a star, Chalamet has been acting in television commercials and playing small roles in shows like “Law and Order” from a very early age. He acted as Tom in “Interstellar” premiering only a year after he graduated high school, along with a few other roles in “Men, Women, and Children” and “Homeland” during that time. His breakout role came at only 21 years old with “Call Me by Your Name,” which cemented Chalamet as a respected actor.

Theatre

Chalamet began with school theatre throughout his time at LaGuardia High School in New York, a school specializing in visual and performing arts. He had multiple starring roles, including Emcee in “Cabaret” and Oscar Lindquist in “Sweet Charity,” eventually graduating in 2013. Chalamet attended Columbia University and New York University but eventually dropped out to focus on his acting career. His Broadway debut came shortly after, as Jim Quinn in “Prodigal Son” in 2016.

Call Me by Your Name

With the perfect Italian countryside aesthetic, “Call Me By Your Name” depicts Chalamet as 17-year-old Elio. After meeting Oliver, an intern for Elio’s father, love and desire quickly emerge. Chalamet perfectly portrayed a character contemplating love, loss, identity and self-expression. Chalamet’s acting combined with beautiful cinematography makes it a must-watch.

Beautiful Boy

While often underrated, “Beautiful Boy” stars Chalamet and Steve Carell as father and son in a heartbreaking movie about the struggle with addiction and the relationship changes that can come from that. Based on a pair of memoirs written by David and Nic Sheff, Chalamet portrayed such raw and real emotion, helping further the idea that addiction is not black and white. This was paired with Carell portraying the idea of the type of unconditional love for his son that only a parent could have.

Little Women

The masterpiece that is “Little Women.” For the 2019 remake of the classic, directed by Greta Gerwig, Chalamet played Laurie: the charismatic love interest and close family friend of the March sisters. Throughout his portrayal of a classic character, Chalamet brought a modern aura to his character, making Laurie feel like a person anybody could know. The movie shows Laurie’s love for both Jo and Amy and the different roles he plays in their lives and the roles they play in his. With multiple confessions of love and a lot of personal growth throughout the film, Chalamet portrayed this very complex character in a unique and heartfelt way.

Wonka

He acts, he sings, he dances, he’s the owner of a chocolate factory…what can’t he do? Premiering in Dec. 2023, “Wonka” puts a classic children’s movie into a whole new light. “Wonka” tells the story of how Willy Wonka started his journey as a chocolate maker and all of the people he encountered along the way. While being a lighthearted and fun film, Wonka was a huge step outside of Chalamet’s typical movie style. Chalamet is nothing short of whimsical throughout the entire film, and fans couldn’t help but be enthused by the many musical numbers, old and new.

A Complete Unknown

After five years of preparation, Chalamet took on his most recent role as the legendary Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” The movie follows 19-year-old Bob Dylan from 1961-1965, during his rise to fame, also highlighting his tumultuous relationship with folk singer Joan Baez. Chalamet perfectly embodied Bob Dylan through his essence, mannerisms, singing and otherwise, even getting Dylan’s approval throughout almost every aspect of filming.

Saturday Night Live

Chalamet’s consistent humor, dedication to the bit, and full embrace of his “skinny white boy persona” have made him a frequent fan favorite on SNL. He has hosted three times, been a musical guest and has had countless successful skits. From being a bungee class instructor, a barista, a rapper alongside Pete Davison and even playing Troye Sivan, Chalamet has done it all.

Most recently, Chalamet won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in “A Complete Unknown,” making him the youngest actor to ever win this award. Chalamet concluded his acceptance speech with these inspiring words: “The truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats.”

Chalamet’s next role is as Marty in the upcoming A24 film “Marty Supreme,” in which he will also take on the role of co-producer. Overall, Timothée Chalamet has become one of the most dynamic and captivating actors of his generation and his career shows no signs of slowing down. As he evolves both as an actor and a producer, it’s clear that his influence on the film industry will only grow, solidifying his place as a true cinematic force.