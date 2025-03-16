The Meaning of March- A quick guide to how and why we celebrate Women’s History Month.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Women’s History Month! Every March we get the privilege to celebrate women’s history. We celebrate the contributions, achievements and overall, how far women have come.

Women’s history will be an inspiration for future generations of women. Though one month seems small compared to the impact women have had on the world, it is important during this time to make the women around you feel extra special and extra seen. Women are usually expected to work two times harder than men because they constantly have to overcome adversity. Use this month for yourself, the women around you and women everywhere; know that you are important, powerful, seen, heard and deserving. Here are some reasons from my perspective on how and why to celebrate Women’s History Month!

Learn the importance of our history

Women’s History Month is meant to highlight ALL achievements from women since the beginning of time. Recognizing that women were, and sometimes still are, mistreated and looked down on simply for being a woman. We celebrate for the women who weren’t allowed to celebrate in the past, by proving that the only thing we can’t do is give up.

Use this time as a reminder and as motivation that we have come so far but also that we are not done yet. While looking back on how far we have come, we are also encouraged to take action. Ideally, we can use the motivation from these celebrations to create a never ending passion to fight for equality and recognition.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, dating back to 1910, where women rallied together to campaign for their rights. According to the Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (https://wncri.org/2025/03/03/march-8-international-womens-day/), it wasn’t until seven years later, in 1917, that the idea of International Women’s Day was set in stone. As of this year, International Women’s Day was quietly removed from Google and Apple calendars. It is easy to feel discouraged and overlooked, but remember that progress is not always linear.

I encourage you to do your own research, look up influential women and share these stories. Many women from the past get overlooked today. By conducting our own research, we cover more bases and spread more recognition.

Celebrate your circle

One of the most intimate and personal ways to celebrate Women’s History Month is to do so in your personal relationships. You can do little things to make the women in your life feel special this can be as simple or as intricate as you make it. A sweet text, a small gift or an activity together. Flowers ALWAYS go far. Making the women you love feel loved is the main goal. It reminds them that you see how hard they work and how proud you are.

A girl’s night with your besties is a foolproof plan! Any excuse to hang out is amazing but hanging out with the intention to raise each other up and motivate each other is even better. If you are wanting to celebrate your partner, you could have a date night and give them a little (or big) gift, spend extra time together and write them a sweet letter! EVERYONE LOVES A LETTER!! You can do any personal activity that you guys cherish together, just put in effort; effort goes a long way in making people feel appreciated.

Amplify women’s voices

Another way to celebrate Women’s History Month is to amplify women’s voices. We can do this by supporting the original works of women in books, music, art, movies, articles and small businesses. Some ideas of women-led businesses for you to support locally in Columbia, Mo include:

Her Campus Mizzou (shameless plug)

SIPS trailer at Mizzou created by senior Reagan Eaves

Goldies Bagels owned by Amanda Rainey

Nourish Cafe + Market owned by Kalle LeMone

Buttons by Taylor (in Mizzou’s student center)

Another way to amplify women’s voices is to use your platform! This can look different for everyone. You can repost an image, article or any work in general. Writing and talking about these works also makes an impact. Sharing with your friends goes a long way!

Using your voice is arguably the best and most effective way to celebrate Women’s History Month. Your voice matters, your impact matters. We are still paving the way for future generations of women, like past generations have done for us. Awareness and amplification for Women’s History Month will encourage recognition from everyone.

Overall, I recommend supporting women however you see fit. There is no one right way to celebrate. Even if you are not outwardly showing support, support is support! Support is necessary for progress.