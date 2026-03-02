The Lost Art of Having Hobbies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all been there: scrolling on our phones, binging the latest Netflix craze or playing just one more level. Winding down after a day’s work with mindless fun can be great, but too much feels almost mind-numbing. Trust me, I speak from experience. After sitting on my phone for too long, I start to think: “Why am I doing this?” “Do I gain anything from this?” And, unfortunately, the answer is almost always no. Lately, I’ve been striving to fill my free time with hobbies. Even something as simple as reading a book is infinitely more fulfilling than that short-lived dopamine hit we get from our technology.

I think that everyone should have three types of hobbies: creative, logical and social. I’ve tried many hobbies over the years, and those three categories always seem to stick with me in one way or another. Having all three can make your free time feel balanced and truly meaningful.

Creative Hobbies

Growing up with an art teacher as a parent, I’ve experienced my fair share of artistic hobbies. I’ve tried pottery, painting, crochet and way more. One thing people should know is that not all hobbies need to stick. There are plenty of activities I’ve tried out, and they just haven’t been for me. With such a broad range of creative activities you can try out, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

One creative hobby that has stuck with me is sewing. I kept seeing thrift flip videos all over social media, and I had to try it for myself. I bought myself a cheap sewing machine, and I got to work. I learned how to thread the machine, how to change the needle and, finally, how to sew. I can’t quite create a garment from scratch just yet, but the fun is in the learning. Now, each time I go back home, I go thrifting to find a new project to work on.

Creativity is the basis of self-expression. Everyday things like fashion, makeup or just journaling at the end of a long day can be valuable mediums to express yourself through.

Logical Hobbies

We like to think of free time as being leisurely, but that doesn’t mean we have to turn our brains off completely. Logic hobbies can often be overlooked, but they’re just as important as any other.

Logical doesn’t have to mean boring. My latest obsession has been chess. For those who love the New York Times games, you’ll love chess. With it being one of the oldest games to exist, there are plenty of free resources online available for you to learn. From learning openings to memorizing checkmates, you’ll never get bored. Remember, the best hobbies are the ones you can continue to improve at. In chess, there’s always some new strategy you can learn. Personally, I’ve only been playing against bots, but it’s really challenging my logical thinking skills and making me use my brain in different ways.

If that isn’t up your alley, there are plenty of other options. Even just doing a sudoku puzzle or a crossword every day can be relaxing. You can easily find these for free on websites like The Washington Post or The Seattle Times.

Social Hobbies

Social hobbies can be some of the easiest to keep up with. After you’ve found your group of people, you’ll find it easy to carve out time for them in your schedule.

One of the easiest ways to manage this is by joining clubs. I’m involved with just two clubs, and I’ve already met plenty of people through them. I recommend finding clubs that align with your interests or your major. This is a great way to find people you have a lot in common with!

Once you have a network of people you enjoy spending time with, make traditions. One tradition my friends and I have is movie night. We usually do at least one movie night each week, rotating who gets to pick the movie. This is such a chill and fun way to spend time with your friends, especially when there’s not much else going on.

So now, I challenge you: find a new hobby. It can be anything; start small. You might not even continue with it after a week, but even just trying something new can enrich your day so much.