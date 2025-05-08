The Key to Being Effortlessly Chic, With Inspo From Brooke Bobb

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Note that someone who is effortlessly chic would not read an article about how to be effortlessly chic.

My grandma started giving me her print subscription of “Harper’s Bazaar” because she claimed that “it’s too bizarre” for her now. And of course, I thought it was the perfect amount of bizarre for me.

When perusing through the glossy pages of the September 2024 issue, I stumbled upon an article written by Brooke Bobb called, “Icons Only” in the fashion and culture news section. The article provided information on what makes an outfit “iconic,” including looks from Michelle Obama, Grace Kelly, Cher, Britney Spears and Kate Moss.

Inspired by this single article, I looked at every “Bazaar” I had been given by my grandma, from Sept. 2024 to April 2025, and found each of Bobb’s stories and read them all. I was always someone who was interested in fashion, but seeing new trends on a physical page enthralled me; I felt like I was living in the ’90s. This lit a fire in me to consume all fashion news and take it to my own wardrobe.

I started with belts for fashion, not practicality. This came from this year’s Feb. issue with an article titled “Buckle Up.” Layering belts and using belts as anything besides keeping your pants up was the current trend. Therefore, I tried it out and wore a belt around my baggy jeans (outside of the belt loops) to wear purely for fashion.

At first I was worried about wearing something for a purely aesthetic use because people would be aware of my conscious fashion efforts. Then I realized that the people in these magazines take risks every day – do you think they worry about people knowing that they are intending to be fashionable? – I’m pretty sure that is the whole point.

Article after article, I wondered if the writer of these stories, Brooke Bobb, was incorporating the fashion trends that she writes about into her daily life. So, as a good journalist does, I found her Instagram and scrolled through. Brooke Bobb is effortlessly chic and writes about people who are also effortlessly chic.

Though I am not Brooke Bobb (just Brooke Riley), I have taken her as inspiration for how I can start to become someone who visibly consumes fashion media. Here are some things I’ve learned:

Research fashion – don’t just scroll on Pinterest.

Pinterest is highly tailored to your own interests already, so you won’t find anything truly revolutionary to you. While I love Pinterest, it should not be your go-to place for fashion inspiration. When you view the comments of a pin showing off an outfit, they will almost always say, “where is the top from?” or any item that is featured in that photo. If your intention is to buy the exact outfit from a pin, you are not being creative enough.

I encourage you to consume more fashion media including magazine articles, runway shows, celebrities’ Instagrams, etc. Pinterest is a good starting point and can help you make conscious shopping decisions, but it is not an end goal.

The hard truth is that these fashion icons do not comment “where is the top from?” on a social media post.

Stick to a flattering routine.

This includes clothing, accessories, makeup and hair. Make it a priority to always have money for haircuts and nails. This step will make your life easier because you won’t have to do it yourself, and it shows that you take care of yourself; you should hold yourself to a high standard.

Exploring fashion taste is important, but knowing what looks best on you is equally important; this takes time.

Jewelry is a significant part of an outfit, and it’s time you answer the big question: silver or gold? There is beauty in maximalism, and there is beauty in minimalism, but minimalism is unarguably chic.

Having a gold or silver bangle and small hoop earrings to match are easy and effective additions to an outfit. If an outfit is plain, add more. If an outfit is extravagant, you can leave just the bracelet and earrings. Necklaces are nice too, but they don’t work for every neckline.

There is a simple answer for keeping your hair chic: get a haircut often. Styling matters as well, but having split ends will never do you any favors. A slick back bun will always be chic. It appears effortless and shows off your beautiful features.

Experiment with different hairstyles – that can be your routine. Plus, there is no better feeling than you telling someone “I did my hair myself,” resulting in business offers from people wanting you to do their own hair. If trying new styles is not your thing, get a bob. This requires styling your hair often, but it’s the same every time. Bobs also need you to get trims often so that you don’t end up with a mullet. Short and long hair can both be chic, though it’s not effortless to maintain either look.

Makeup plays a role in how your outfit looks. I’m a firm believer in the simpler the better, but also whatever you feel best in, will look the best. Makeup that enhances your features and does not hide them is ideal; I have freckles that should never be hidden. “No makeup” makeup has become a trend in the past few years, and it continues to hold up. You should look like you aren’t wearing any makeup; it is effortless beauty, which we all have.

A high cut tank top and low-rise baggy jeans are the default for what my avatar would wear in a video game. It is a pattern I have stuck to and what I feel most confident in. When online shopping, I know that certain colors and necklines would never look flattering on me, so what do I do? I don’t buy clothes that are unflattering for me! I can explore my fashion taste, but I know my limits.

Trends aren’t the enemy.

If you want to buy into a trend, do it! There is nothing wrong with getting inspiration and adding it to your wardrobe. However, only indulge in trends that you think would look flattering on you, and that you intend to wear for several years.

One test that I have before buying into a new trend is “would I have worn this five years ago?” If the answer is yes, then I will buy it. Camo was a big trend last year, and I debated buying a camo sweatshirt because it looked cute on the models and friends of mine. However, I would have never worn a camo hoodie five years ago, and I’m glad I realized that because I would not wear a camo hoodie today – or anything camo for that matter.

Trends are often villainized because of microtrends and their negative environmental impact. While fashion pollution is a huge concern, there is a way to make ethically conscious decisions when buying into a trend. You just need a strong understanding of the wearability and timelessness of a piece. For instance, barrel jeans are a trend I bought into because I love baggy jeans and work for URBN, so I received a discount on them. Yes, they are a funky style, but I also love them and will continue to wear them when they aren’t as popular as they are now. Also, if something was a trend before, it will become a trend again.

The problem arises when buying cheap material that won’t last through to the next trend cycle. Massive fast fashion clothing hauls flood the internet and result in lots of clothing waste polluting our Earth.

Trends aren’t the problem, just make good decisions when shopping.

Fashion mirrors your life, not the other way around.

Stay busy, work hard, do everything you love to do; your style will reflect it. Finding your own aesthetic based on a title ending in “core” is something that I would strongly advise against. Cottagecore, clean girl core, coastal grandmother core, or whatever crazy variation you can find, represents the problem with personal style.

Coastal grandmother core for instance is simply what a rich grandmother would wear in her New England beach house because it fits comfortably into her life; she isn’t trying to be fashionable and aesthetic, she just lives like that.

Skaters also deal with this issue when it comes to “skatercore.” Skatercore glamorizes being poor and having to thrift for clothes. Thrifting is great in general, but specifically searching for an aesthetic that you don’t fit into doesn’t make it true.

This can be seen in other sports like ballet, in which balletcore shows the layers of baggy clothing that ballerinas wear whilst warming up for rehearsal. We can appreciate the beauty of this aesthetic, but it isn’t realistic for our lives because we aren’t ballet dancers!

You shouldn’t struggle to pick out an outfit in the morning – at least not for too long – because your wardrobe should be full of pieces that are practical for your daily life. Wearing a skirt because your legs are shaved or wearing an open-toe sandal because your toes are painted are small examples of dressing for your life, not an aesthetic.

Be smart, fashionable and kind, and know that you are smart, fashionable and kind.

The way you carry yourself is the most important step. Confidence has always been the best accessory you can wear. Be well-read, know that you are a great person and have lots to offer the world.

When visiting Vanity Fair for my Magazine Club NYC trip, I noticed that these women were effortlessly chic because of the confidence they exuded. And I would too if I worked at Vanity Fair! The Vanity Fair women understand the importance of their in-depth journalism and the public service that it provides. They wore classy outfits that looked exactly like how you’d expect someone working at Vanity Fair to look.

I am not someone who works at Vanity Fair, or any fashion magazine for that matter, I simply walk around my college campus and know exactly what I bring to the table. Sometimes I receive judgmental stares for the questionable fashion choices I have made that day, but that is simply in their own head; it has no effect on me.

Kindness plays an important role as well. Be kind to everyone, even those that are not kind to you, because there is a striking elegance of being above petty drama. I know exactly who I am and the strong woman I hope to become, nobody can change that.

Always hold yourself to the highest standard. Chicness will seep from your clean pores.