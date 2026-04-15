The Joy of Spontaneous Traveling 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spontaneity is something I have never been inherently good at, but I firmly believe it is one of the best ways to experience pure joy. Traveling spontaneously combines the fulfillment of visiting new places with the adventure that comes with spontaneity.

When I studied abroad this year, my group was given a free day to spend however we wanted before leaving Argentina. Typically, I am the kind of person who has a regimented itinerary scheduled down to the minute when I travel. However, on this free day, I woke up early and decided to visit Uruguay with a few members of my group. Needless to say, it may have been one of the best decisions of my life.

Original photo by Melanie Libby

We traveled to an Uruguay city that was close to us, Colonia del Sacramento. In my personal opinion, this is one of the most charming cities a person can visit, and the secret gem of Uruguay. The first thing one notices about the city is the beautiful tree-lined streets. Sun seeps between the leaves onto the streets, creating patterns of light on the ground. This helps keep people cool on the warmest of days.

As you walk around more, it becomes apparent how fresh the food in the city is. Fresh fruit is squeezed into juice at several stores, and the smell of food from outdoor restaurants guides people through the neighborhoods.

Original photo by Melanie Libby

When my group finished walking down a long road, we ended at a beach. A variety of species of birds we had never seen before chirped above us while the sea waves rolled onto the shore. From there, we spent the rest of the day encountering the unique plants, visiting historical sights and watching wild dogs run around the town — always looking both ways before they crossed streets! One of my favorite elements of the city was its lack of stoplights and road signs on the stone-paved streets. I think it made the town seem more quaint and cozy.

Original photo by Melanie Libby

Colonia del Sacramento is, without a doubt, the most beautifully peaceful place I have ever been. Spontaneously visiting it — without an agenda or organized fun — made the day more magical as I slowly learned about what the city had to offer. It allowed me to experience a slower-paced day where I could truly take in everything around me without trying to find a final destination. In doing this, I got to experience trying the freshest juice squeezed right in front of me and following the wild dogs as they traveled around like they ran the city.

Original photo by Melanie Libby

Spontaneous traveling is good for people. It is unnatural for a species to go a lifetime without traveling, and humans are no different. When traveling without an itinerary, we can better feel the enjoyment that comes with discovering new parts of the world. In doing so, we can unlock better memories and feel deeper peace.

Before you plan your next trip, make sure you save one day on the itinerary for a spontaneous adventure. Or better yet, go book that airplane ticket right now and see what happens when you arrive at your breathtaking destination.