The icons of Halloween

Do you want to hear a scary story? Audiences from all over have been saying “yes” for decades.

Beginning with stories like Ichabod Crane and The Headless Horseman, spooky stories have been iconic for a while. Told over campfires and sleepless nights, scary stories have evolved.

One thing is still true though, no matter how old they get, some spooky stories are just too good to forget.

Spooky Season Classics

Nowadays, spooky stories are mainly told in movie form. Some are retellings, some take inspiration from folk tales and some are brand new and meant to haunt you. While there are a few movies that are more kooky than anything, they still hold the spooky season spirit.

“Ghostbusters”

Malicious monsters and gluttonous ghouls are iconic for Halloween, and “Ghostbusters” has it all. A classic example of ‘80s cinema: the kitschy costumes, terrible CGI and witty remarks make this movie a staple in spooky season entertainment. Not only is it iconic in looks, but the movie also brought us a classic Halloween theme. Step foot in a Halloween store, and I guarantee you will hear the “Ghostbusters” theme at least once.

“Sleepy Hollow”

The story of Ichabod Crane and The Headless Horseman, “Sleepy Hollow” is a perfect spooky season movie. From a haunting narrative, terrifying ghosts and murder most foul, the tale of Sleepy Hollow encapsulates Halloween. Who doesn’t love a good mystery with a side of witchcraft? “Sleepy Hollow” follows the young police constable, Ichabod Crane, as he is sent to the small town outside of New York to solve a mysterious string of murders. This investigation soon reveals the twisted hearts of the townspeople and just how many secrets this small town holds.

“Scooby-Doo, Where are you!”

Speaking of iconic themes and spooks from our childhoods, “Scooby-Doo, Where are You!” is iconic not only for spooky stories but also for a good mystery in each episode. Scooby-Doo follows his friends, Mystery Inc., to solve the odd mysteries of their perpetually haunted town. These “meddling kids” solved over 40 mysteries during their time on air in this series alone.

“Halloween”

Claim you haven’t heard of this movie all you want, but you have at least seen some of “Halloween.” On top of the fact that this franchise has almost as many remakes and sequels as “Scream,” Michael Myers (the main villain) seems to pop up everywhere during the Halloween season. The fastest slow-walking you’ve ever seen in your life, the mask, the jumpsuit and the terrifying screeching of the soundtrack make this movie one that will stick in your mind for a while.

“Corpse Bride”

Would it really be a Halloween movie lineup if there wasn’t at least one Tim Burton claymation? “Corpse Bride” takes us through a story of heartbreak and sorrow, bringing the gloomy edge we crave during the spooky season. But through the gloom, there is also a story of true love and a banger soundtrack. I can’t think of a Halloween season where we aren’t reaching for at least one of Burton’s claymations.

“Hocus Pocus”

Continuing with the kooky classics of our childhood, “Hocus Pocus” is a movie we just can’t leave out of any Halloween movie line-up. Three witch sisters come back from the dead and decide they want all the children of Salem’s souls on Halloween while the parents party. Classic! With the help of a zombie and cat, the town of Salem is saved. Salem, witches, blood curses and black cats, how much more Halloween can you get?

“Scream”

And what Halloween movie list would this be if I didn’t include the slasher films? “What’s your favorite scary movie?” is one of the most recognizable horror movie quotes of all time. The movie is chock full of dumb decisions and so many “don’t pick up the phone!” moments it’ll leave your head spinning. These are honestly the ingredients for a perfect slasher film.