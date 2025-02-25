The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Something I’ve been thinking about a lot is what happened to personal style? The more I’ve thought and read about it, I’ve come to the conclusion that the culprit is social media, incredibly easy access to fast and cheap fashion and microtrends. Some would argue that this accessibility has only increased and expanded personal style but I beg to differ. Accessibility to endless different aesthetics doesn’t mean it connects personally with the consumer.

Social media introduces us to so many different aesthetics and styles daily through apps like TikTok and Instagram. Scrolling can feel like a never-ending montage of influencers telling you what you don’t have and what you need to have. Cottage core! Cheetah print! Bows! Sailor chic! Boho! It’s impossible and exhausting to keep up and yet we still try.

Inherently, we want to fit in so of course we copy what we see! Social media provides a platform to advertise and convince you as a consumer that you need insane amounts of clothing. These trends we’re seeing can be fun but are they reflective of you? Do you need all these different styles? Do you even like them? This is something I’ve begun to consider recently and noticed how social media affects what I buy and how it makes me feel. I’ve realized the social and psychological impacts of these habits are generally negative.

We’ve lost who we are and our individuality in the race to keep up with what’s trending, while concurrently supporting a corrupt industry. Companies like Shein have built their business model off our buying habits and desire to keep up with microtrends. In order to produce these styles quickly, they turn to questionable habits. A study from the University of Cincinnati College of Law says that “Shein produces its clothing out of factory towns in China; many of the local factories are illegal businesses that have no formal contract with Shein, effectively separating the company from liability for labor violations.” These practices leave space for wage theft and no protections for the employees.

Fashion should be fun, creative and a means of personal expression. This can be achieved without supporting companies like Shein and Temu, as well as brands like Brandy Melville that outsource production to sweatshops and without buying mass amounts of clothing.

Initially, when I began the journey to find my own personal style while practicing sustainable habits, I was completely overwhelmed. Understanding how the ultra fast fashion business model works and the horrible practices of companies, like Shein, is depressing, but this knowledge is power and has only inspired me to learn more. I completely understand the draw of trends and following them because it creates a certain peace of mind to “fit in” but I encourage you to keep reading, to keep researching and to keep learning.

As far as understanding your personal style, it begins with asking yourself questions. Think about what you want to wear and push back against trends. What do you feel the most comfortable in? What makes you stand taller? What colors make you feel confident? Pay attention to these things and disregard the normalization of buying what you don’t need.

Let’s take our power back as consumers and individuals! Seeing someone wear what is so clearly their personal style makes my day. It’s so evident because of their confidence and clear individuality. Reject the mantra to fit in and contribute to overconsumption and think critically about what you like and what you need. Let’s celebrate differences, creativity and sustainability!