The season of love is upon us, and though this can be a holiday some people dread it can still be a day to get cozy and love yourself. So, I created a list of the best rom-coms to watch this Valentine’s Day, so get your popcorn and friends and celebrate the day!

1. “When Harry Met Sally…”

To kick off this list we have to start with the classic, “When Harry Met Sally.” The movie shows the slow burn of becoming enemies to friends to lovers while exploring the question if men and women can ever just be friends.While they have a rocky relationship on screen, you as the viewer will be rooting for them the whole time.

2. “10 Things I Hate About You”

Based on the Shakespeare classic “The Taming of the Shrew,” “10 Things I Hate About You” takes a modern twist on the story. The story follows a new student, Cameron, who falls for the popular girl. However, her overprotective father has a rule that she can’t date until her older sister, Kat — a smart, independent and often prickly girl — finds a boyfriend. To get around this, Cameron hires the rebellious Patrick to woo Kat, but as Patrick gets closer to her, real feelings begin to develop. This 90’s classic includes some iconic movie moments, and will have you laughing and tearing up.

3. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

This 2018 rom-com took Netflix by storm, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” follows a young Laura Jean who is a hopeless romantic. When the secret love letters she wrote to her crushes get out, she devises a plan to turn it around. She gets into a fake relationship, but as time goes on real feelings grow. With an amazing soundtrack and cheesy plot, this movie will have your heart thumping.

4. “500 Days of Summer”

This rom-com is one of my personal favorites. “500 Days of Summer” is a little different because it takes place from the man’s perspective. When the main character suddenly gets dumped, he reflects on the 500 days they spent together to see where it went wrong. This movie is about discovering happiness within yourself and will have you laughing and crying.

5. “But I’m a Cheerleader”

This last one is popular but definitely the most niche on this list. Different from the rest of these movies, “But I’m A Cheerleader” follows a high school girl who seemingly has everything together, she’s popular, smart, and is dating the star football player. Her world gets turned when her family and friends say she is gay and send her to a camp to alter her sexuality. This movie is so great because it breaks the traditional lesbian stereotypes and gives the message that someone’s identity cannot be determined by their appearance.