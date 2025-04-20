The Best Bingeable Television Shows of All Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a TV show slump? You’re in the right place.

Looking for your next binge-worthy TV show? Whether you’re winding down after a long day or planning a weekend of pure relaxation, there’s no shortage of incredible shows to get hooked on. From the most heartwarming, comforting sitcoms to dramas that will leave you on the edge of your seat, there is something for everyone and every mood.

After binge watching over 30 different shows, I have compiled a list of all of the best shows I would recommend time and time again.

Jane the Virgin

While it’s a hard decision to make, “Jane the Virgin” might be my favorite television series of all time. It’s got it all: comedy, drama, love, romance, family, plot-twists and more. Everything that goes into the best Telenovelas.

It also comes with some of the most entertaining plot twists, suspenseful moments and jaw dropping scenes I’ve ever seen on TV. The show starts with 23-year-old Jane Villanueva finding out she was pregnant…through means of being accidentally and unknowingly artificially inseminated. The show somehow only gets more entertaining from there.

Even with all the dramatic and (for lack of a better word) insane plots, it still manages to be a comforting show with so many magical moments.

Number of episodes: 100

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Gilmore Girls

“Gilmore Girls” is truly the ultimate comfort show and an unavoidable yearly binge.

While “Gilmore Girls” is typically categorized as a show to watch in the fall, I think it’s perfect for any season. It’s an easy watch that is not boring.

It takes place in a small Connecticut town with a huge variety of characters, all loveable in their own ways. While there are many love interests throughout the show, the focal relationship in the show is the mother-daughter relationship between Lorelai and Rory.

The outfits are to die for, the music is perfect (along with the iconic “la la la songs”), and the sweet town of Stars Hollow is nothing short of picturesque.

Number of episodes: 153 (plus a spin-off with 4 more episodes)

Where to watch: Netflix and Hulu

Sex and the City

“Sex and the City” is such a classic and a fundamental show for any woman who watches it.

Given that I’m writing this article, that might automatically make me a Carrie, but personally, Samantha is my favorite (next to Stanford, of course).

Carrie Bradshaw is a columnist and fashion icon living in New York City who writes about everything from sex to love to what true friendship really is. Carrie is accompanied by her three friends: Samantha, confident and outspoken; Charlotte, classy and a true hopeless romantic; and Miranda, ambitious, fiery and career-driven.

Number of episodes: 94

Where to watch: Netflix and Max

Modern Family

Being the longest running show on this list, “Modern Family” is the perfect binge and an incredibly easy watch.

With characters of all different ages, ethnicities, backgrounds and sexualities, “Modern Family” focuses on the charm and chaos of the day to day life of a large blended family. No matter what your family is like, there is probably a situation you will relate to throughout the show.

There is consistently a perfect blend of laughter, heartfelt moments, clever dialogue and quirky characters. Each episode feels like a delightful mix of comedic timing and emotional depth, making it both entertaining and deeply human.

Number of episodes: 250

Where to watch: Hulu

How I Met Your Mother

I couldn’t resist adding “How I Met Your Mother” to the list as it’s nothing short of absolutely genius.

There are hilarious recurring jokes and memorable catch phrases throughout the series, along with hints and references hidden within the episodes, clueing you in as to what will happen next, ultimately allowing you to connect all the dots at the end.

Ted, Marshall, Lily, Robin and Barney spend their time at a nearby bar, MacLaren’s Pub, navigating love and life. Narrated by Ted, we watch as he retells his life story to his two children, ending, of course, with how he finally met their mother.

Number of episodes: 208

Where to watch: Netflix and Hulu

Manifest

With incredibly shocking plot twists and cliff-hangers leaving you on the edge of your seat, you will be left with your jaw dropped after almost every episode.

Combining thriller and science fiction elements, a group of unexpecting strangers land on Flight 828 only to discover five years have passed, but they haven’t aged a day. Quickly progressing, the main characters who were on the flight begin to experience cryptic “calling,” giving them visions and bringing a deeper connection to the other flight passengers.

If you’re looking for a psychological thriller that will keep you hooked, this is the show for you.

Number of episodes: 62

Where to watch: Netflix

Boy Meets World

“Boy Meets World” is the perfect option if you’re looking for something nostalgic.

Ranging from middle school to their college graduation, you can see the journey of self-discovery and growth for Cory Matthews, his best friend Shawn Hunter, (in my opinion) soulmate Topanga Lawrence, and their lifelong teacher Mr. Feeny.

Because it’s a Disney Channel series, it’s definitely packed full with all of the important life lessons but it is done in a way that doesn’t feel like you’re watching a kids show. As they grow into their college years, they start to deal with challenges that so many of us can relate to right now.

Funny, timeless and endearing, “Boy Meets World” is a must watch.

Number of episodes: 158

Where to watch: Disney+

Shameless

“Shameless” follows a dysfunctional family in the southside of Chicago as they learn how to not only handle life, but their alcoholic father and absent mother.

Raw, unfiltered and chaotic, the show portrays plots and themes you don’t often see on TV.

It’s so easy to become deeply invested in the characters and as you watch, you feel like you really know and understand them. The humor is different from what you may see on a sitcom and the acting is phenomenal.

Number of episodes: 134

Where to watch: Netflix

From addictive storylines to unforgettable characters, these shows will definitely keep you hooked. Maybe you’ll even find your next comfort show! No matter your taste, there’s a perfect series waiting to become your next obsession.