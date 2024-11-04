This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Thrifting is not a new phenomenon; however, it has once again become mainstream. There are many factors that contribute to a person’s decision to shop secondhand. Many choose to thrift for the environmental benefits. Others do it for personal benefits. Whichever you choose, thrifting is a beneficial method of shopping for everyone.

The Environmental Benefits of Thrifting

Sustainability has become an important concern among fashion enthusiasts. With more people aware of their environmental impacts, thrifting has gained traction as a more eco-friendly alternative to fast fashion.

In the United States, 11.3 million tons of clothing waste ends up in landfills according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Thrifting combats the excess of clothing in landfills, and allows for pre-existing clothing to be given a new life.

Thrifting is a more sustainable option for consumers where they can help reduce the amount of clothing waste, and look good while doing it. It prevents excess clothing waste, saves resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions from the fashion industry.

The World Wildlife Fund estimates that one cotton t-shirt requires 2,700 liters of water to be produced. The UN states that it takes 3,781 liters of water to make one pair of jeans. Now, think about how many shirts and jeans a person owns and buys every year. The average American buys 53 news items of clothing each year according to Public Interest Research Group, and each of these items require a lot of water to produce.

Additionally, 65% of these clothes end up in a landfill within one year. Thrifting provides an alternative. By shopping secondhand, more resources will not need to be used to create your clothing. Additionally, those clothes are saved from the landfill and instead will be recycled and included in your wardrobe!

The Personal Benefits of Thrifting

The benefits of thrifting don’t stop at the environment, it benefits you too!

Buying secondhand is more affordable. On average, people who buy secondhand save an average of $1760 annually according to a study by CouponFollow. It is easy to find staple clothing at a thrift store, so by shopping secondhand you can find that trendy white crop top for a fraction of the price you would spend at the department store. As a college student, saving a few dollars on that new outfit can go a long way when you are trying to balance your budget.

Thrifting is a great way to find unique pieces to add to your wardrobe. Instead of buying the same sweater that can be found in stores across the country, thrifting allows you to find a piece that is hard to replicate. If you are willing to search, you can find shirts from the ‘80s, a sweater from the ‘90s, or a pair of jeans from the early 2000s.

When thrifting, people can find pieces that fit their aesthetic that are hard to find in a department store. Department stores make decisions on what to sell based on what they know will be profitable. However, in thrift stores the inventory is constantly rotating as people donate or sell new products to the store.

Thrifting is more than just clothing. You can find books, jewelry, records, furniture and decorations at a thrift store. For book lovers, it is easy to find classic novels such as George Orwell’s “1984” and Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” for a few dollars. The same novels go for 10 to 20 dollars at a retail store. Thrifting is a great way to find unique art and decor for your dorm or apartment as well. You can find beautiful copies of Monet paintings or vintage trinkets for your nightstand.

So, next time you need to buy a new outfit or want to buy something for your room, consider shopping secondhand. The planet and your wallet will thank you.