The leaves are changing colors, Halloween decorations are being put up, the weather is cooling down; autumn is in the air.

“We often long for the arrival of fall at the end of a hot summer, and our sense of smell can summon up the season early,” says Jason Fischer, assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences at Johns Hopkins University’s Krieger School of Arts and Sciences.

It’s that cozy time of the year when we ditch the T-shirts and shorts and start picking out our favorite sweaters, flannels, and Uggs. I sat down at Starbucks the other day with a good book and ordered their pumpkin creme chai. This moment had captured me in a certain way.

The plethora of seasonal menu items seems to get us excited for fall, but there seems to be more to uncover. There is something so comforting about the smell and taste of pumpkin spice. But what are the causes for the impact it has on us? What are the true powers that pumpkin spice holds?

1. Unlocking and Activating Past Memories

Nostalgia is an important factor to take into account when explaining our love for pumpkin spice. Memories of family time, baking, and the holidays can be recalled based on what pumpkin spice represents to us. Generally, from a more socially constructed perspective, pumpkin spice can be associated with autumnal harvest and Thanksgiving, which historically are celebratory times. Although positive memories of pumpkin spice are not universal, overall they are commonly correlated to a joyous time of the year for several individuals.

2. Trends and pop culture

Along with the personal influences on what we love, come social and environmental factors. There is a lot of marketing for new seasonal products seen through media representation. With the rise of influencers, people are constantly watching others review and try new things. This expressivity online causes a greater desire for us to try to form our own opinions. Humans also crave variety. With that being said, the constant creation of new food and beverage products is fulfilling.

3. associative smells and tastes

The senses of smell and taste are more powerful compared to others when it comes to memory. With one sniff, an aroma can take you back to some of your fondest moments. One bite and your brain’s reward system is activated, releasing feel-good chemicals. These smells and tastes can transport you to a pumpkin patch that you went to as a kid, the table where you would carve your chosen pumpkin into a jack o’lantern, or even the oven where you would cook the remaining seeds for a perfect fall snack. The part of the brain that sorts these concepts and associations of smell, taste, sound, touch, and sight is the medial temporal lobe. This means that these associative sensations between pumpkin spice and fall are already engraved into this part of the brain.

Next time you’re picking out pumpkins, drinking a delectable pumpkin spice latte, or going to the store to shop for Halloween/Thanksgiving decorations, try to recognize where your mind takes you. That is the true power of pumpkin spice.