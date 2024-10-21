Tenderness and Tumult: A Look At Heartstopper Season 3

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

As “Heartstopper” returns for its highly anticipated third season, fans are filled with excitement for not only the return of Nick and Charlie — played by actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke — but also the other couples featured in the show. Each season, the author, Alice Oseman, the directors; Euros Lyn in the first and second seasons, and Andy Newbery in the newest season, along with the many writers and producers on the show, have captured personal growth, teen romance and more complex issues with things such as identity, sexuality, codependency and acceptance. This time, they delve deeper into these topics, taking their audience on an emotional rollercoaster of adolescence, friendship, love and taking things to the next level, as new and returning characters navigate the joys and struggles of self-discovery.

Sexuality has been a major focus of the show as one of the main characters, Charlie, faces bullying in the first two seasons for being one of the few openly gay boys at his all-boys school, and with Nick and his struggles over his bisexuality and coming to terms with being a “stereotypical” boy who plays rugby and enjoys Marvel. However, this season focuses more on Imogen’s uncertainty over her sexuality, Isaac’s struggle with romance and asexuality, Darcy’s struggle with gender identity, and Elle’s conundrum of dating as a trans woman.

On the topic of sexuality, another major focus of the season is self-acceptance, shown through Nick’s journey of finally being out, and with the struggles of it within his family and how it has further affected his relationship with his dad and brother. His storyline portrays the internal conflict of being out and the fear of judgment, highlighting the social pressures within the norms associated with gender and dating, something he started to come to terms with last season and has overcome this season after Christmas with his family.

Nick’s journey emphasizes that self-acceptance is more than just discovering who you are; it is also about being comfortable and confident and sharing who you are on your own terms. As he and some of his other friends begin Year 11, university becomes a question, and Nick’s new dilemma is college and being away from his boyfriend.

However, this season showcases self-acceptance in more ways than one. It’s also seen in Charlie’s battle with anorexia, OCD and his past scars from his experiences with bullying. This season, his journey is all about learning to love himself again and believe in his worth, and that he can be his own person. We see his constant struggle with feelings of inadequacy and constant overthinking in his relationship with Nick, which has a major impact on his mental health. His arc this season involves him learning that he’s worthy of love and kindness and growing from past wounds as we see him embracing his vulnerabilities and learning how to move on and grow from past experiences.

Last season, the long-awaited romance between Elle and Tao blossomed. This season, that romance led to another self-acceptance journey with Elle and her identity within a relationship. While she no longer struggles with her trans identity, she ventures out to other aspects of her identity within love and friendship. She gains confidence not only in who she is alone but who she is as a young woman, friend and partner, showing the audience that self-acceptance and love go beyond one’s gender and sexuality.

This season, we see self-acceptance on an individual level but also recognize the importance of support systems. From Darcy breaking from gender norms and coming out as non-binary, to Charlie’s support through his eating disorder, “Heartstopper” Season three highlights that accepting oneself doesn’t just come from within, but that external support is just as important and makes the process easier.