Ten non-horror films to watch this Halloween season

As it grows later in the fall season, the Halloween festivities quickly approach. Everywhere you go, you see the eerie decor, scarily realistic costumes and worst of all, the nightmarish horror movies your friends force you to watch.

If you are anything like me, you hate the feeling of being unnerved or frightened, especially when watching a movie. I made this list to help out with those cozy, autumnal movie nights, whether it is with friends, family or by yourself! Get all of the fall vibes without the blood and gore with these movies that everyone is guaranteed to love.

#1: “When Harry Met Sally”

The first and the oldest movie on this list is the absolute classic: “When Harry Met Sally.” Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, it is (in my opinion) one of the best romantic comedies ever made. The story unfolds over twelve years, and the core theme of it all is the age-old question: can men and women truly just be friends?

The cozy New York setting and the beautiful love story that develops throughout the film make this a perfect watch for a rainy day movie night, and it is sure to be loved by everyone. It also features a gorgeous score by Harry Connick Jr., who won a Grammy for his work on this film.

#2: “You’ve Got Mail”

Another Meg Ryan classic, “You’ve Got Mail,” is the original enemies-to-lovers tale. It tells the story of a struggling bookstore owner named Kathleen (Ryan) who unknowingly begins a whirlwind online relationship with her rival Joe Fox (played by Tom Hanks), the owner of a chain bookstore that is trying to put Kathleen’s shop out of business.

“You’ve Got Mail” is for all the book lovers and hopeless romantics. It is fun, entertaining and most of all, romantic. There are some crazy plots that unravel throughout the film, and it is sure to satisfy all of the fall movie itches you have been needing to scratch.

#3: “Donnie Darko”

“Donnie Darko” is the film to watch if you would like to be spooked but do not want to watch a bloody, terrifying horror movie. It is eerie and enticing without being too scary. It tells the story of a teenager named Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) who has a near-death experience and subsequently sees visions of a rabbit named “Frank” (James Duval) who warns him of the world’s end in 28 days.

Set in October, it is a classic Halloween film. The story is complex and can be confusing at times, but it makes for a fascinating watch!

#4: “The Addams Family” (1991)

“The Addams Family” is one of the essential fall movies. It has everything: fun characters, exquisite humor and beautiful set and costume design. It features all of the things we know and love about the family, from their monotone way of speaking to their all black attire.

The 1991 film tells the story of a man claiming to be Gomez Addams’ missing brother, Fester, and the family trying to figure out if it is really him. It is hilarious, whimsical and a timeless classic. You could even do a double feature with its sequel, “Addams Family Values.”

#5: “The Craft”

“The Craft” is quintessential ’90s fun. When a telekinetic girl named Sarah moves to a new town, she becomes friends with three witches who regularly perform rituals. Things get complicated between the girls when their witchcraft brings negative repercussions.

The film is a great female-centered movie, and the witchy vibes make for a great fall watch. The fashion is to die for, and it is an interesting look into the dynamics of female friendship. A campy classic that is such to entertain.

#6: “Practical Magic”

Another witchy ’90s classic, Practical Magic stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters who descend from a long line of witches. They have never been extravagant with their powers, but they must use them to destroy an evil spirit before they can be harmed.

The film takes place in a small Massachusetts town, making it feel cozy and intimate. It also has a killer score, with songs by Nick Drake, Stevie Nicks, Elvis and more. It is also a great look at the relationship between sisters. So get a warm cup of tea and enjoy this cult classic!

#7: “Hocus Pocus”

The last of the witch films on this list (I promise), “Hocus Pocus,” is a movie everyone should see in their lifetime. It is a staple for the Halloween season, and is a film that people of all ages can enjoy.

It takes place in Salem, Mass., and tells the story of a teenage boy who accidentally resurrects a trio of witches, resulting in a hilarious chase on Halloween night. It is silly and lighthearted, a great movie to throw on when you don’t want to think too hard.

#8: “Fantastic Mr. Fox”

Another great film for all ages, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is a stop-motion animated comedy. It stars George Clooney as Mr. Fox, a fox who commits a spree of thefts and is eventually chased down by three major farmers.

Despite being a stop-motion film, it has many great lessons in it and discusses themes of class struggle, denial and self-consciousness. It is a fantastic (pun intended) movie that is both beautifully animated and beautifully written.

#9: “What We Do in the Shadows” (2014)

One of my favorite underrated movies, “What We Do in the Shadows,” is quite possibly the funniest movie I have ever seen. You may have heard of the television series and had no idea that it originated as a movie!

It is a mockumentary about multiple vampires who live together in a flat. While the concept is simple, it is a hilarious movie showcasing the many quirks of the vampires. The mockumentary film style makes it feel very raw and real, even in the unique and absurd situations the vampires find themself. This movie will make you laugh so hard that your stomach will hurt.

#10: “Pride & Prejudice”

Saving the best for last, “Pride & Prejudice” is an excellent romance film. It features beautiful landscapes and scenery, making you feel like you are in the world of the movie. It is about a woman named Elizabeth Bennet and her wacky, easily lovable family, as well as the love story between Elizabeth and the rich bachelor Mr. Darcy. The love story is sure to make you swoon.

Do not let the fact that the film is a period piece drive you away from it. The plot is very easy to understand and you will be glad you watched it. The period costuming and hair are also a plus, and stunning to look at. Give it a watch, there’s a big chance you will end up adoring it.

FINAL THOUGHTS

These are just 10 suggestions, but there is a lot out there for those who are squeamish or do not want to watch horror this fall season. Sit back, relax and give these films a try!