Taking the leap

Overcoming the fear of failure and pursuing your passions

There is a common misconception that pursuing your passions must lead to financial success in order for it to be considered worthwhile. In a generation driven by achievement — full of ambitious artists and hustlers — success often feels like the only measure of value. But pursuing your interests does not require you to already be at the highest skill level.

Many people are simply afraid of embarrassment, being mocked for posting that TikTok video that took hours to edit, or being whispered about for vlogging your running journey. In my opinion, passions should not come with pressure. You don’t have to be an Olympic-level swimmer to join a swim team. Even if you start in last place, failure does not determine your future success.

In my own experience, I have always wanted to be a dancer. Dance is an art form I have always loved, but I was afraid to pursue it later in life because many dancers around me started when they were two years old. In college, however, I decided to start a dancing TikTok account, @dancingqueens2007, with a friend. The account received an incredible amount of love and support from fellow University of Missouri students, as well as from other TikTok users online.

With little to no experience in my dancing “toolbelt,” I could have let my fear of not being good enough stop me from pursuing something I loved. Instead, I chose to ignore the negative “what ifs” that echoed in my mind and simply enjoy dancing. Our account started with around 200 likes, eventually growing to 10,000 views and even giving us the opportunity to collaborate with the Mizzou Gymnastics team.

Passion, art and authenticity are some of the core pillars of joy in life. Pursue what you have always thought about without fear because you don’t know where it could lead you. Don’t miss your train while waiting and hoping another one might come along.

At first, success may seem small. You might start on a beginner softball team, but with hard work and a commitment to staying true to yourself, your dreams can become your reality.

Your passions and hopes in life are never silly, so start harnessing the potential that already exists within you and take a leap.