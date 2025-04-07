Sweet Scoops: Ranking the Ice Cream Shops in Columbia, Missouri

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally Spring! And you know what that means; the sun is shining, we’re driving with the windows down and it’s time for a sweet treat, and what better sweet treat than ice cream! It cools you down on a hot day and has endless options. So, what’s the best place in Columbia to get your ice cream?

I conducted a poll of 100 Mizzou students to rank their favorite spots on a scale from one to ten. And ate plenty of ice cream myself, to tell you guys the MUST try ice cream shops in Columbia.

7. Dairy Queen

There’s nothing too special about Dairy Queen. You can get it anywhere and its ice cream is just alright. There are two locations in Columbia, which is an ideal choice if one location is busier than the other.

Another thing about Dairy Queen is that it serves food and ice cream, so if you’re looking for dinner and dessert then you’re set. The average rating from students was 5.8, which I think suits Dairy Queen well. It’s nothing special but still good if you’re looking for a sweet treat.

Favorite Treat: Chocolate Dipped Cone

6. Buck’s

Buck’s was rated an average of 6.6 among Mizzou students. Buck’s is special to Columbia, having its only location on MU’s campus. While it has fun homemade flavors, the hours can make it hard to get there if you’re in town visiting.

Buck’s is closed on Saturdays and Sundays and open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays. However, if you’re able to stop in, you can get a pint or quart of any of your favorite homemade flavors! The “Tiger Stripe” is something special given to Mizzou students during big events like Tiger Walk. It definitely is a must try to feel that MU Tiger spirit!

Favorite Treat: Tiger Stripe

5. Freddy’s

I love its food and love to end it with a cup of custard. While our next place has the same qualities, I think Freddy’s falls just a little below them. The average rating among students was 5.8, which I agree with; it’s nothing special but still good.

Like Dairy Queen, Freddy’s has two locations in Columbia, making it easy for anyone to stop in and grab a treat. You can also get Freddy’s just about anywhere, but I am a custard fan, which earns them a spot in the top five.

Favorite Treat: Dirt and Worms

4. Culver’s

Culver’s also offers both food and custard, but it has a special place in my heart and was ranked higher by students. Coming in at an average of 6.4, they have more to offer than Freddy’s food wise, as well as so many options for add-ons for its custard.

I also like that they have a flavor of the day. This makes it more fun for people who want to try something new or who can’t decide on another flavor. They also have two locations allowing for people to have more options to go and get their custard! I’ve been going to Culver’s since I was little, so their custard makes me feel nostalgic, and I think it’s always a good choice when looking for something cold and sweet.

Favorite Treat: Vanilla with Andes Mints in a cup

3. YogoLuv

I am a big fan of frozen yogurt, and YogoLuv is in downtown Columbia, making it a fun walk at any time of day! Rated a 6.7 among students, you have to try this place if you are a frozen yogurt fan. It’s one of the few froyo places in Columbia, which makes it unique. Similarly, it is the only YogoLuv location around!

It also offers sorbets for anyone who’s not wanting something creamy or who has lactose sensitivities. The sizes are perfect for what you’re wanting, and you’re able to get a certain amount of toppings per size at no extra cost! For example, a small comes with two toppings, but if you want more than two, then you will have to pay the small upcharge.

There are a few downsides to Yogoluv, such as being closed over the winter months and not being able to make your own froyo. But don’t let these stop you from going in!

Favorite Treat: Chocolate Froyo with Strawberries and Andes Mints

2. Sparky’s

Now Sparky’s is a MUST TRY if you are in Columbia. Also located downtown, they have house made ice cream as well as such a fun and welcoming space. Unique to Columbia, it is a fan favorite among students coming in at an 8.3 rating! It had 41 tens on my poll, which is just about half of the amount of people who participated in my poll!

While it doesn’t have as many toppings as other places, Sparky’s makes up for it with its unique flavors. It also has a wide range of sizes. My personal favorite is the kid size, which is perfect for when you just want something small and at a good price. It also has lactose-free options, such as mint chip, which is made from soy or its sorbets.

Favorite Flavor: Mint Chip

And now what we’ve all been waiting for… drum roll for No. 1…

Andy’s!!!

While you can get Andy’s in a lot of areas, it overall has some of the best custard out there. It has a ton of unique combinations that make really fun flavors! There’s also an endless amount of toppings and add-ins to make your custard special to you.

There are three Andy’s locations in Columbia all equally spread out, it’s also open until 11:30 p.m., making it the perfect place to go for a late night snack. In my poll, Andy’s got a whopping 9.2, with 55 people stating it was a 10/10. You can’t argue with that! It is safe to say that if you’re looking for some ice cream, stop and grab some Andy’s in Columbia!

Favorite Treat: Vanilla with Marshmallow and Oreo

These are just my opinions, so keep that in mind when trying all the sweet ice cream shops in Columbia!