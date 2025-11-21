This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

School is hard, but it’s even harder to drag your GPA from the pits of despair. So, here are some ways to begin to truly enjoy studying and gain something from it.

Today, a lot of studying is cramming everything into any available space in your brain the night before and hoping it’s enough. This method of last-minute cramming becomes less effective as students get older. But all is not lost, there are many ways to find your motivation to process knowledge and actually grow from it.

Begin to Romanticize

Just like any other daunting task, the hardest part is actually starting. A good way to slowly get in the mood to study is to romanticize every last second of it. A lot of what studying is is a mind game, so you might as well play that game. Set up shop in a cute café or cozy corner in a library. Put on that Spotify playlist, light that candle and write out your study plan. While this all may feel silly at first, setting up small rituals can help shift how you view homework and studying.

Find your inspiration

Part of studying like you mean it isn’t just figuring out how to study but also why. These can be big and small reasons, but give your education meaning. Some days, my inspiration is characters. Classic study icons are Rory Gilmore, Blair Waldorf and Hermione Granger. But other days, my inspiration is my family and my future. Find your spark in other things, and the spark in studying will follow.

Inspiration also doesn’t just have to stem from people, real or fake. Inspiration can also be found in events or even stories. Maybe a favorite book or a good song can strike inspiration. Use that for fuel to kick-start your studying.

Studying With Intention

A great way to find the good in something bad is to stop viewing it as bad. In other words, walking into anything with a positive mindset will get you much farther. And yes, I am sure we have all heard something to this effect since we were in kindergarten. But, maybe our kindergarten teachers were onto something.

Hobbies

Let’s be honest, as much as those “Spend a day studying with me” TikToks are inspiring, nobody spends all day, every day surrounded by work and doesn’t burn out. Finding that in-between can be vital for when you truly need to lock in. Finding something that brings you joy while still working your brain can be just as productive as reviewing your notes.

Things like books, puzzles and word games stimulate your brain and grind those cognitive-thinking gears, while giving you a break from being hunched over your textbook. For example, I have become a crossword fiend this past school year. Am I great or even good at them? No. But, not only do these crosswords give me a break from Canvas, but they also have taught me a lot. Find your crossword.

Rest And Rewards

Here is an important, dare I say the most important, step of any studying session. Letting it all go. Let your shoulders drop, stretch out your back and take a deep breath. And most important of all, give yourself grace. No one said succeeding would be easy, but not recognizing your wins can be detrimental. Let yourself feel that accomplishment.

Close your tabs, put the textbook away and keep the planner in your bag. It’s time to give yourself a break. Whether you only got through a few math problems or you finished an entire essay, breaks are so important. Find a good comfort movie, make a sweet treat and allow the stress to escape for just a moment.