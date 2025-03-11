Staying Informed and Staying Sane: How I stay up to date on politics in today’s hectic political landscape

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

In today’s political sphere, it is more important than ever to stay informed.

President Donald Trump has signed a record breaking 83 executive orders so far in 2025 – only one and a half months into his presidency. The subject of these orders range from establishing two genders to renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

As someone who is passionate about politics and finds it important to be informed, this was overwhelming for me. My social media feed was flooded with political content and I watched the news religiously. I felt like I had to know every single detail even if it stressed me out. I quickly noticed that for me and many of my friends, our mental health was being negatively affected. I felt anxious, overwhelmed and confused all the time. I knew I couldn’t block it out completely, so I decided to find ways to stay informed without sacrificing my sanity. Here’s some strategies I used that may help others as well.

Unfollowing or Muting Negative Political Accounts

I noticed a lot of the accounts I followed would only post negative political content. While it is accurate information, it made me anxious. Watching these videos would cause me to spiral and eventually shut my phone off completely. It made me feel completely hopeless. I noticed once I unfollowed these accounts, and instead followed ones that posted more positive, motivating content, my mental health improved. I personally really like Feminist and AOC on Instagram as I feel like they share informative messaging while still remaining hopeful. I also enjoy following PROMO Missouri for local news and information. I am still able to learn about what was going on without feeling overwhelmed and scared every time I open social media. Muting can also help as it still allows you to engage with negative political content that may be important but doesn’t put it directly on your feed.

Sticking to One Trusted News Source

With so much news coverage out there, you will often find many stories about the same issue. This may complicate your ideas and opinions on the issue and can cause you to feel worse than before. For me, sticking to one reliable news source helps me keep the information organized and reduces stress. In today’s political landscape, many news sources have resorted to fearmongering or over exaggerating issues to gain publicity. I personally like AP News as they are committed to sharing unbiased, factual information and rarely post fearmongering content. According to Adfont’s media bias chart , AP News is reliable with a little bias and fact-based reporting making them one of the most trustworthy news sources in the United States. AP News also updates their site regularly and has live news coverage of politics 24/7 so you can get up to date information at any time.

Checking the News Periodically

For me, checking the news constantly is overwhelming. While it’s important to stay up to date, I do not need to know what is happening every second. Setting aside time to check the news as needed helps me stay engaged in other aspects of my life and allows me to prepare for any feelings that may arise. I noticed that checking a trusted news source every other day helped me relax my mind. I go through all of the political news for the past two days and see what I may have missed. This allows me to understand and be engaged with what’s going on but on my own terms. It also helps me escape from the fear mongering that’s rampant on social media and gives me factual up-to-date news.

Getting Involved in Local Politics

Not only does today’s political world make me feel overwhelmed, but it also makes me feel helpless. With so much happening at the national level, it’s hard not to feel helpless. However, being engaged and informed about local politics is a great way to make a difference. Reading articles or watching news from local sources is a great way to stay informed about things happening around you. Attending protests, contacting representatives and attending city council meetings are other important ways to get involved. Voting in every election, no matter how small, is also important for making an impact. For me, being involved in local politics helped me feel less small and helpless and made me realize that I can influence the world around me. Student protests are also a great way to get involved right on campus. The Mizzou Students for Justice In Palestine is organizing a walk out on Tuesday Mar. 11 to protest Trump’s plan to take over Gaza. More can be found on their Instagram. To get involved on a state level, there is a rally on Mar. 7 at the Missouri Capital to protest the Trump Administration’s science policies. More can be found at their website: Stand Up for Science .

Taking Breaks When Needed

It’s important to give yourself a break when needed. Staying informed is great, but not at the expense of your mental health. Taking a break from social media or not reading the news for a few days is not going to be the end of the world. For me, recognizing that reading political news was making me anxious was a great step in the right direction. Putting my energy into my friends, family and hobbies was a great way to remind myself that there is so much out there. The world is a beautiful place and it’s important to not let things out of your control affect you in big ways. Disconnecting is a great way to recharge so you can make an impact when you feel ready.