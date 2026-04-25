Starting your day on the right note, literally

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beginning of the day can be rough. I wake up groggy many mornings and don’t want to get out of bed. After I brush my teeth and wash my face, I sit at my desk to put on some makeup and get ready for the day. While I do this, I like to turn on some music.

Through this routine of mine, I’ve learned something important: you need to start your day with upbeat music.

I’ve learned that starting your day with sad, slow music will only amplify those occasional down morning moods. Basically, it invites them to stay the whole day.

I used to listen to slow-paced songs so much that they made up nearly my entire playlist. I was into Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers and those chill indie artists that a lot of people my age love. Their music is amazing, but it’s not for all times of the day. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good folk or indie song. If it gives you any idea, Ethel Cain was my top artist last year, but it is important to know the right time and place. I used to dump all my music into one playlist and just shuffle it, but separating by mood has had such an unexpected impact on my days.

In the mornings, I exclusively listen to my upbeat hyperpop playlist, but any happy music will do — pop hits, energetic rock, whatever you’re into. Spotify even automatically generates mood-based playlists for its users. I’ve found a lot of good music from my “Happy Mix.” When I listen to fast electropop, it not only wakes me up, but it makes me feel like “that girl.” I’ve been really submerging myself into the hyperpop music world with artists like Slayyyter, Chase Icon and Brooke Candy, who all exude confidence through melodies. When you listen to something enough, you start to embody the message and the mood. I even find myself matching the pace of these songs when I’m walking around campus, like I’m in my own personal music video.

Putting effort into having a good morning, even if it’s not through music, can have the same effect. I personally feel my best when I put on an outfit I feel like myself in, when I’m layering my favorite jewelry and when I take just a little more time to get ready. Everyone’s different and has a different routine, but waking up just 10 minutes earlier than usual can have a positive impact on your day.

Of course, these rules aren’t strict. If I wake up with a song in my head, I’m listening to it no matter what, but it’s good to get in a routine of listening to what will make you feel your best. I’ve found that how I feel starting my day will typically carry on into the rest of it. Waking up on the wrong side of the bed is real, but you don’t have to accept that feeling. Turn up the happy music and make your day infinitely better.